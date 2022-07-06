Old-School Steakhouse Chain Bobby Van’s Is Closing Its FiDi Location

Old-school chain steakhouse Bobby Van’s on Broad Street in the Financial District is closing Thursday, an employee confirms. The restaurant, open since 2006, is one of several in the New York City area, which has included Bobby Van’s Steakhouses in Midtown, at East 54th Street, near Park Avenue, and Bobby Van’s 230 Park next to Grand Central. According to Google and company websites, closed locations appear to include BV Burger at E. 45th and Bobby Van’s Grill in JFK Airport, which may also be closed. Eater has reached out to Bobby Van’s for more information.

Buzzy restaurant group behind Koreatown favorite Her Name Is Han is reportedly taking over the former Oiji space

Following the spring closing of Oiji in the East Village, Hand Hospitality is apparently on track to take over the space. The location has been closed since chef Brian Kim and partner Max Soh moved to Flatiron to open Oiji Mi in May. Hand Hospitality is the group behind Her Name Is Han and nine other restaurants, including Midtown Korean tapas place PalPal which opened in April and Towa, a Flatiron Japanese spot that opened in March.

Williamsburg hangout Union Pool temporarily shuts down due to fire

A fire next to Union Pool in Williamsburg that injured more than a dozen people and damaged apartments has forced the venue to temporarily close as of Friday. The venue has not set a reopening date yet, but reports that they’re making “significant progress” in cleaning and repairing parts of the bar that were damaged.

Perennial winner of Nathan’s hot dog eating contest wins again, despite his chokehold interlude of a masked protester

Joey Chestnut won the annual Fourth of July Nathan’s hot dog eating contest by scarfing 63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes — despite an interlude during which he put a protester in a Darth Vader mask in a chokehold. The man rushed the stage in front of Chestnut, who dropped the person until guards took over. Chestnut has won the annual competition 15 times.

Restaurant Week reservations now open

It’s the 30th anniversary of NYC & Company’s Restaurant Week (admittedly longer than a week) and reservations are now available for July 18 through August 21. Participating restaurants include Ci Siamo in Manhattan West, Wayan in Nolita, 2nd Ave. Deli, Sylvia’s in Harlem, and more.