Eat Like a Cat at This Fancy Feast Pop-Up — for Humans

It’s been a big week for cats on Eater, following news that robotic feline servers having been carting around soup dumplings at local dim sum parlors. But the week ain’t over yet. Canned cat food brand Fancy Feast announced this week that it’s headed to Midtown in August with a pop-up inspired by the company’s own pet chow. No canned cat food will be served, unfortunately: Fancy Feast chef Amanda Hassner and Michelin-starred restaurateur Casare Casella will instead roll out a menu of baked sea bass and Tuscan-style spare ribs that’s apparently meant to evoke the sensations of digging into a tin of Fancy Feast. There are 16 tables for dinner on August 11 and 12; reservations go live on OpenTable at 12 p.m. on August 4.

This decades-old Polish restaurant is up for sale

Krystyna Dura, the owner of Greenpoint’s decades-old Polish restaurant Christina’s, is selling her business. “One day you have to say enough and take a break,” the owner told Greenpointers in an interview earlier this week. It’s not clear when the restaurant will close, but for now, there are cold bowls of borscht and blueberry pierogi with sweet sour cream.

An Italian restaurant chain goes fast-casual

Serafina, the Italian restaurant chain that launched in 1997, is opening a slew of fast-casual spots under the name Serafina Express. The first location opened this month at 402 Sixth Avenue, near West Ninth Street, with outposts to follow in Flatiron, the Financial District, and Long Island City. The counter-service restaurants will serve a few Serafina favorites, including ravioli pomodoro and black truffle pizza. — Beth Landman, Eater contributor

A stylish Colombian coffee roaster opens in Dumbo

Colombian coffee roaster Devoción has opened the Dumbo cafe it’s been working on for the past year-plus, a shiny new storefront on the ground floor of the Front & York apartment complex. According to a spokesperson, the 1,400-square-foot-space opened earlier this month and is now open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

In a sea of unasked-for takes about Hulu’s new show ‘the Bear’

