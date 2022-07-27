New York Institution Russ & Daughters Reopens Cafe After Two-Year Hiatus

Russ & Daughters Cafe has returned to the Lower East Side for full-service dining after a two-year hiatus last week, a spokesperson for the restaurant tells Eater. The New York institution closed its doors in March 2020 and had remained closed since, save for delivery and to-go offerings. The restaurant at 127 Orchard Street, near Delancey Street, is back to selling platters of smoked fish, egg creams, and matzo ball soup. Hours of operation are Thursdays through Monday, 8:30 am to 2:30 p.m. No reservations.

Meanwhile, early this spring, it was reported that Russ & Daughters Upper East Side outpost inside of the Jewish Museum would permanently close. Over in Brooklyn, the Russ & Daughters operation that opened inside of the Brooklyn Navy Yards back in 2019, remains open.

A new cheese shop will replace Stinky in Cobble Hill

Smith Street’s Stinky Bklyn closed in 2020 — a loss for locals. Now, a new cheese shop and “wine tavern” called Bee’s Knees Provisions is set to take over the space. According to an Instagram post, the venture comes from Taj Singh, owner of Ditmas Park cocktail bar the Castello Plan. Bee’s Knees Provisions will offer cheese, charcuterie, and sandwiches in the front, with wine and beer available at the back bar.

Pasta Louise is hosting a scavenger hunt today

According to an Instagram post from the Park Slope pasta favorite, Pasta Louise is hosting a scavenger hunt today. Starting at 3 p.m. the team will hide bags between their original location at 803 Eighth Avenue, at Eighth Street, and its newly minted dining room at 114 Eighth Avenue, at 12th Street. Bags will be filled with treats like lemonade and tickets to comped meals at the establishment.

Vegetarian-friendly Kajitsu is set to close in September

Kajitsu, a Midtown temple for Japanese vegetarian fine dining, is calling it quits. The New York Times reports that owner Shuichiro Kobori decided not to renew the lease; its last day is Sunday, September 18. Kajitsu originally operated in the East Village, and later moved to its current location in Midtown. In 2013, at its new location at East 39th Street, Pete Wells awarded the restaurant two stars, stating that it was a better incarnation than the original.