A Greenpoint Staple for Affordable Pastas Is Headed to Fort Greene

A staple for affordable pastas in Greenpoint is expanding with a second location. Forma Pasta Factory, the neighborhood-favorite Italian restaurant that’s nailed the fast-casual noodle, confirmed in an Instagram post earlier this month that it’s headed to Fort Greene for its sequel. The pasta shop is opening at 5 Greene Avenue, near Fulton Street, and — if the neighborhood is lucky — it will serve the same lineup of noodle shapes and sauces as in Greenpoint, where pastas are priced between $13 to $16 each and designed to boil in two minutes. Eater has reached out to the restaurant for more information on the expansion.

Empellón to expand on the Upper West Side

Empellón owner Alex Stupak appears to be headed to the Upper West Side for his latest. According to ILovetheUpperWestSide.com, the James Beard-nominated chef appeared at a community board meeting on July 13 seeking approval on a two-year liquor license at 27 W. 72nd Street, between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue. The new restaurant will open in 2023, he shared at the meeting.

The Hungry Ghost coffee chain is opening a cocktail bar

Hungry Ghost, the decade-old coffee chain with a dozen locations across the city, is bringing a cocktail bar called Bar Francis to Clinton Hill this fall. The business announced the new bar — at 810 Fulton Street, at Clermont Avenue — in an Instagram post this week.

Social media parasite finds an Upper East Side host

It pains us to report that the Velveeta cheese martini making the rounds on social media this week has touched down in Manhattan. Time Out has the details on the bowel-busting cocktail, made with cheese-infused vodka, cheese-stuffed olives, pasta shells, brine, vermouth, and a cheese rim. Find it if you dare at BLT Steak on the Upper East Side during the restaurant’s happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m.