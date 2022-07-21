 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eater NY Is Hiring a New Lead Editor

We’re looking for someone endlessly fascinated with the New York City dining scene

by Eater Staff
Eater is looking for a new editor to oversee Eater NY and lead our coverage of restaurants and dining news in New York City and beyond.

Do you have extensive reporting and managing experience and an ambitious vision for how the site should cover the New York food world? Are you equally adept at tracking a daily news scene while balancing features and other reporting? Do you love creating an editorial calendar and setting strategy?

If this sounds like you, or if there are other skills you feel you would bring to the site, take a look at the full Vox Media job posting and follow the instructions to apply, including a resume and a cover letter sharing your experience covering New York City — either the dining scene or generally. If we like what we see, we’ll follow up soon.

