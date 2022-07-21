Soho Institution Raoul’s Is Opening a French American Diner This Fall

Raoul’s, the decades-old Soho bistro, is preparing to expand, owner Karim Raoul tells Resy. The restaurant known for its burgers and legendary steak au poivre is headed down the street to 179 Prince Street, between Thompson and Sullivan Streets, this fall with Revelie Luncheonette, a French American diner anchored by an old-school soda fountain counter. According to Resy, the diner aims to land somewhere “between spendy destination spots and bar food” with omelets, green chile cheeseburgers, milkshakes, and other casual fare.

Astoria’s falafel king hands over his empire

The owner of Astoria’s beloved King of Falafel is calling it quits after 20 years. Owner Freddy Zeideia took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing that he was looking for a buyer to take over his Broadway storefront, three food trucks, and packaged falafel and spices brand that started with a single location back in 2002. “I’ve been working like a dog,” Zeideia tells Patch. “I want to get on with the rest of my life.”

An East Village burger favorite returns

The Brindle Room, an East Village restaurant known for its burgers, will reopen at its new home at 647 East 11th Street, near Avenue C, next week, EV Grieve reports. The restaurant closed in the spring of 2020 after 11 years in the neighborhood, with owner Jeremy Spector promising a comeback at the time. The popular burger spot now returns on July 27, and will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. to start.

Is Nathan Fielder ruining trivia at the Alligator Lounge?

Williamsburg watering hole the Alligator Lounge appeared on the Rehearsal last week, a new show from comedian Nathan Fielder. Vulture’s Rebecca Alter considers how the dive bar’s Monday night trivia has changed one episode into the new series: The crowd had doubled, the trivia had gotten harder, and “the regulars were gentrified out of their seats.”