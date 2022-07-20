A Saucy New Williamsburg Pizzeria Is Opening From Lilia Co-Owner Sean Feeney

Sean Feeney, the co-owner behind Brooklyn pasta hit Lilia, is jumping into the borough’s high-stakes pizza game. Feeney’s new pizzeria Fini Pizza is set to open at 305 Bedford Avenue, near South Second Street, in Williamsburg, Feeney confirmed to Eater.

Feeney declined to share information regarding opening timeline; however, judging by Fini’s Instagram posts, construction on the space looks well underway. Likewise, according to community board documents, it appears Fini Pizza has already filed for its liquor license. It is unclear if the restaurant will be counter or full-service.

While finance bro-turned-restaurant owner Feeney doesn’t have as much of a public profile as Lilia’s chef-owner Missy Robbins (Feeney is also an owner in Robbins’ pasta follow-up Misi), over the course of the pandemic, Feeney began to build his own reputation. Feeney was a founding member of Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC) and Relief Opportunities for All Restaurants (ROAR), both of which launched in 2020 as a response to COVID-19’s affect on the restaurant industry. This work especially catapulted Feeney into the spotlight during a cringey roundtable in May 2020 with then-president Donald Trump to discuss the state of the industry; afterwards, Feeney faced online criticism.

Now, with Fini Pizza, it appears Feeney may be getting his own restaurant stage (at least the pizzeria’s name seems to suggest that). While Lilia and Misi operate under Feeney and Robbins’s joint hospitality group Grovehouse, Fini Pizza’s liquor license lists the business as associated with LFG Pizza LLC, a new entity formed by Feeney in winter 2020. It is unclear how involved, if at all, Robbins will be.

Whenever Feeney’s new project opens, it’s going to have some tough pizza competition: Fini Pizza is located just a few blocks away from slice shop hit L’Industrie and sit-down pizzeria Leo.