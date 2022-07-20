Flushing Soup Dumpling Phenom Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao Is Expanding to Manhattan

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, Flushing’s resident soup dumpling experts, are set to open their first outpost in Manhattan. A representative tells Eater the new soup dumpling spot will open on Thursday, July 28, at 24 W. 33rd Street, near Fifth Avenue, just a block from the Empire State Building. The menu lists several types of soup dumplings, including their signature pork-and-shrimp versions, as well as a deluxe version with “watercolor swirl skins” with specialty ingredients like braised abalone and aged ham.

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao first opened in Queens back in 2004; the name references the Nan Xiang region of Shanghai.

Southern staple Peaches is rising again in Fort Greene

Though Peaches — a beloved Southern restaurant with several locations in Brooklyn — closed its Fort Greene outpost during the pandemic, it’s returning to the neighborhood this month. A representative tells Eater that Peaches Prime will be located inside the Gotham Market at the Ashland, a food hall with several vendors including smash burger spot Smashed. It’s set to open on Tuesday, July 26 at 590 Fulton Street, at Ashland Place, in Fort Greene.

Manhattan district attorney’s office drops murder charges against bodega worker amid mounting criticism

Jose Alba, the bodega worker who fatally stabbed an attacker who went behind the counter and shoved him earlier this month, has been exonerated. The Manhattan district attorney’s office said in a motion to dismiss the case that it couldn’t “prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant was not justified in his use of deadly physical force,” according to the New York Times. In the past few weeks, the office attracted criticism from many in the city for pursuing the case in the first place, including bodega associations and Mayor Eric Adams.

Scoop up MáLà Project noodles at Evil Twin this week

Chinese dry pot destination MáLà Project is popping up at Evil Twin Brewery this Thursday, July 21, to promote a purple rice lager collaboration between the restaurant and the brewery. Owner Amelie Kang and her team will be selling dishes including cold noodles, eggplant with roasted garlic, and spicy chicken with cucumber throughout the day. The pop-up goes from 3 p.m. until sold out.