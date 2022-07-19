New Yorkers Can’t Stand the Smell of Wingstop’s Fried Chicken

In the East Village, condo owners near a Wingstop that opened in April are freaking out over the smell of fried chicken wafting into their homes, as reported on EV Grieve. “We are getting blasted all day, every day,” said the resident, who’s doing outreach for the board of 425 E. 13th Street. “I’ve lived here for 14 years — it’s literally unbearable.” The smell is affecting two buildings, the second at 426 E. 14th Street, with residents having reached out to corporate owners who were basically told to live with it: “We discussed this with our VP of Construction and Operations and we are within our rights per the terms of our lease. We suggest that you reach out to your landlord to discuss your concerns.”

In the meantime, residents claim they can’t escape the smell on balconies, by using AC, or opening windows. “It comes so quickly without warning and continually throughout the day, so there is no way to mask the smell because you don’t realize it until it hits you. Then you feel like you’re wearing it — it’s truly disgusting.”

Maialino will reopen following multi-year pandemic shutter

Following its pandemic-related closing, Union Square Hospitality’s Maialino will reopen in a temporary location, according to a post on Instagram. The new spot, called Maialino (vicino), “will bring the familiar warmth and energy of the Gramercy Park original to temporary locations at Vini e Fritti and Caffe Marchio in the Redbury Hotel this fall.” Maialino announced its temporary closing in March 2020. Vini e Fritti, Caffe Marchio, and Marta opened in the Redbury Hotel in 2017.

Gigantic bistro opening in Rockefeller Center later this month

The duo behind Frenchette, Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, is opening a megabistro in Rockefeller Center later this month, according to Grub Street, part of developer Tishman Speyer’s overhaul to make Rockefeller Center a dining destination. Following the openings of Lodi from Ignacio Mattos earlier this year, with a handful of others in the works — Five Acres, from Olmsted’s Greg Baxtrom; Naro, from Junghyun and Ellia Park of Atomix and Atoboy; and Jupiter from the King crew — at 4,000 square-feet, “Le Rock may end up being the biggest of them all.”

Lucali’s Baby Luc is expanding to Hudson Yards

Lucali slice shop sensation, Baby Luc’s, which opened last year in Carroll Gardens, appears to be coming to Hudson Yards, according to What Now NY. The first Manhattan outpost is aiming for a spot at 20 Hudson Yards, in the place of Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee. According to What Now NY, owner Mark Iacono plans to get a full liquor license, with proposed hours of noon to 9:00 p.m., seven days a week.