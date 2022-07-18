World’s 50 Best 2022: Korean Fine Dining Stunner Atomix Takes the Top U.S. Spot

Nine months after its last production, the awards machine that is the World’s 50 Best — a highly controversial ranking of the best restaurants across the globe — is back, and two NYC restaurants made the cut in the top ranking.

Acclaimed Korean spot Atomix claimed the top spot for a U.S. restaurant at No. 33, up from No. 44 in 2021. (They also took home the organization’s Art of Hospitality award.) Eric Ripert’s white-tablecloth seafood palace Le Bernardin — which was listed at the No. 44 spot last year — remained steady in the ranking this year at the same spot on the list. Mexican fine dining destination Cosme, the highest-ranked NYC restaurant on the list last year at No. 21, moved down to No. 69.

The ceremony — which was relocated from Moscow to London back in February — has been operating under a new set of rules since 2019. The headlining change was that previous No. 1 restaurants were disqualified from consideration for the top spot the following year. Then, it promptly awarded 2021’s top spot to previous four-time winner Noma, because the restaurant moved locations in Copenhagen and switched up its menu. Neighboring Copenhagen restaurant Geranium took the top spot this year.

The World’s 50 Best organization has come under fire repeatedly for its picks each year, which largely favor Eurocentric tasting menu spots run by male chefs. This year, no restaurant located in India or the Middle East made the list, while only one restaurant from the continent of Africa — Cape Town restaurant Fyn — appeared at No. 37. The organization also removed all Russian restaurants from award eligibility given the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

