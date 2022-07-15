Italian Hot Spot Pasquale Jones Opens a Sicilian Restaurant and Wine Bar Next Door

The team behind hot Manhattan restaurants Charlie Bird and Legacy Records is opening the doors today on its latest project, a Sicilian restaurant and wine bar located next door to the group’s wood-fired pizza spot Pasquale Jones. Bar Pasquale — at 98 Kenmare Street, at Mulberry Street, in Nolita — will serve zhuzhed up Sicilian classics ranging from fried calzones and handmade pastas to sfincione, a type of pizza the team is topping with ‘nduja and anchovies. The space has been designed to look like an “updated red sauce joint” with an open kitchen and red leather banquettes, according to a spokesperson. The spot includes 86 seats indoors and another 36 seats on a corner patio. Open Wednesday to Sunday, starting at 5 p.m.

Another “adult-themed” dessert shop opens in Soho

A new bakery, called Sugarwood, is Manhattan’s latest NSFW dessert bar, serving “adult-themed” waffles shaped like genitalia and dipped in milk chocolate, salted caramel, and other sauces. What’s going on here? The bakery at 157 Prince Street, between West Broadway and Thompson Street, is the second of its kind to open this year, following Kinky’s Dessert Bar on the Lower East Side in February. This one comes from Magnolia Bakery’s Tom Smallwood and Austin Allan, founder of soup company Tio Gazpaacho.

A Bronx burger favorite heads to Manhattan

Milk Burger, a Bronx burger shop touted as Anthony Bourdain’s regular delivery spot, has opened this second location downtown. According to EV Grieve, the restaurant’s thin, Shake Shack-style burgers and takeout Henny Coladas are now available at 321 East Houston Street, between Attorney and Ridge streets, on the Lower East Side.

A tasting menu counter backed by a Noma alum

Chef John Coppola and Chris Cote, an alum of Michelin-starred venues Noma, Aska, and Rebelle, will open a small tasting menu spot under the name Pearl Street Supper Club. The restaurant, billed as a “12-seat tasting counter experience” on Instagram, is slated to open at 147 Front Street, near Jay Street, in Dumbo this summer.