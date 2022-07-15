 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Italian Hot Spot Pasquale Jones Opens a Sicilian Restaurant and Wine Bar Next Door

Plus, another ‘adult-themed’ dessert shop opens in Manhattan — and more intel

by Luke Fortney
A hand squeezes a lemon over a plate of fried something, beside tall glasses of orange and red wine.
Bar Pasquale is the latest opening from the team behind Charlie Bird and Pasquale Jones.
Noah Fecks/Bar Pasquale

The team behind hot Manhattan restaurants Charlie Bird and Legacy Records is opening the doors today on its latest project, a Sicilian restaurant and wine bar located next door to the group’s wood-fired pizza spot Pasquale Jones. Bar Pasquale — at 98 Kenmare Street, at Mulberry Street, in Nolita — will serve zhuzhed up Sicilian classics ranging from fried calzones and handmade pastas to sfincione, a type of pizza the team is topping with ‘nduja and anchovies. The space has been designed to look like an “updated red sauce joint” with an open kitchen and red leather banquettes, according to a spokesperson. The spot includes 86 seats indoors and another 36 seats on a corner patio. Open Wednesday to Sunday, starting at 5 p.m.

Another “adult-themed” dessert shop opens in Soho

A new bakery, called Sugarwood, is Manhattan’s latest NSFW dessert bar, serving “adult-themed” waffles shaped like genitalia and dipped in milk chocolate, salted caramel, and other sauces. What’s going on here? The bakery at 157 Prince Street, between West Broadway and Thompson Street, is the second of its kind to open this year, following Kinky’s Dessert Bar on the Lower East Side in February. This one comes from Magnolia Bakery’s Tom Smallwood and Austin Allan, founder of soup company Tio Gazpaacho.

A Bronx burger favorite heads to Manhattan

Milk Burger, a Bronx burger shop touted as Anthony Bourdain’s regular delivery spot, has opened this second location downtown. According to EV Grieve, the restaurant’s thin, Shake Shack-style burgers and takeout Henny Coladas are now available at 321 East Houston Street, between Attorney and Ridge streets, on the Lower East Side.

A tasting menu counter backed by a Noma alum

Chef John Coppola and Chris Cote, an alum of Michelin-starred venues Noma, Aska, and Rebelle, will open a small tasting menu spot under the name Pearl Street Supper Club. The restaurant, billed as a “12-seat tasting counter experience” on Instagram, is slated to open at 147 Front Street, near Jay Street, in Dumbo this summer.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

Modern Vietnamese Darling Bunker Shutters — and More Closings

By Caroline Shin

The Hottest Pop-Ups in NYC Right Now

By Emma Orlow and Eater Staff

Michelin Announces 25 New NYC Restaurants It’s Eyeing for Awards in 2022

By Luke Fortney

Legendary Di Fara Pizzeria Is Now Slinging Pies in South Street Seaport

By Emma Orlow

Swanky Chinatown Cocktail Bar Apotheke Heads to Nomad — and More Openings

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

15-Minute Grocery Delivery Apps Need More Restrictions, City Council Says

By Luke Fortney and Melissa McCart

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world