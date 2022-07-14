15-Minute Grocery Delivery Apps Need More Restrictions, City Council Says

Three bills are in the works to crack down on NYC rapid-grocery delivery apps — such as Gopuff, Getir, and Gorillas — with the aim of regulating storefronts and protecting workers, the New York Post reports. The bills to be proposed in City Council include one that would require the apps’ storefronts to be licensed and regulated by the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, while the other two would aim to protect delivery workers by limiting the weight of backpacks and eliminate promises of goods delivered within specific timeframes. The latter would also prevent companies from retaliating against workers who don’t make speedy deliveries. Should the bills become laws, they’d ensure fines or revoked licenses for violations. Earlier this year, NYC legislators rolled out the first bills in a package of legislation that would crack down on 15-minute grocery delivery services.

A second shot for a Crown Heights cheese cave

Crown Finish Caves, a cheese aging facility that shuttered after eight years this spring, is making a comeback. Sort of. In an email to customers on Wednesday, the company’s former director of sales Caroline Hesse announced plans to start a wholesale cheese distribution company called C. Hesse Cheese that features some of the Cave’s partners. Hesse is currently looking to raise $50,000 via Kickstarter to help secure a warehouse space in Industry City and cover the costs of move-in, payroll, and inventory.

An espresso martini party bubbles in Bushwick

Is the espresso martini a contender for this year’s drink of the summer? Maybe not, but Brooklyn coffee roaster Nguyen Coffee Supply and Bushwick cocktail bar Honey’s are teaming up for what could be the city’s first “espresso martini party.” Head to Honey’s from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight for a live DJ and three cocktails made using Nguyen’s Vietnamese coffee.

A Peruvian ceviche stall eyes a second location

Don Ceviche, a Peruvian ceviche vendor in the Essex Market food hall, is looking to expand with a second location. According to EV Grieve, the restaurant is in the application process for a liquor license at 57 First Avenue, between Third and Fourth streets, in the East Village.