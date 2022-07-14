 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

15-Minute Grocery Delivery Apps Need More Restrictions, City Council Says

Plus, an espresso martini party bubbles in Bushwick — and more intel

by Luke Fortney and Melissa McCart
A courier of grocery delivery company “Gorillas” wears a backpack with the logo of the startup on his way to deliver purchases.
A courier for Gorillas, one of several fast-delivery apps operating in New York City.
Tobias Schwarz/Getty Images

Three bills are in the works to crack down on NYC rapid-grocery delivery apps — such as Gopuff, Getir, and Gorillas — with the aim of regulating storefronts and protecting workers, the New York Post reports. The bills to be proposed in City Council include one that would require the apps’ storefronts to be licensed and regulated by the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, while the other two would aim to protect delivery workers by limiting the weight of backpacks and eliminate promises of goods delivered within specific timeframes. The latter would also prevent companies from retaliating against workers who don’t make speedy deliveries. Should the bills become laws, they’d ensure fines or revoked licenses for violations. Earlier this year, NYC legislators rolled out the first bills in a package of legislation that would crack down on 15-minute grocery delivery services.

A second shot for a Crown Heights cheese cave

Crown Finish Caves, a cheese aging facility that shuttered after eight years this spring, is making a comeback. Sort of. In an email to customers on Wednesday, the company’s former director of sales Caroline Hesse announced plans to start a wholesale cheese distribution company called C. Hesse Cheese that features some of the Cave’s partners. Hesse is currently looking to raise $50,000 via Kickstarter to help secure a warehouse space in Industry City and cover the costs of move-in, payroll, and inventory.

An espresso martini party bubbles in Bushwick

Is the espresso martini a contender for this year’s drink of the summer? Maybe not, but Brooklyn coffee roaster Nguyen Coffee Supply and Bushwick cocktail bar Honey’s are teaming up for what could be the city’s first “espresso martini party.” Head to Honey’s from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight for a live DJ and three cocktails made using Nguyen’s Vietnamese coffee.

A Peruvian ceviche stall eyes a second location

Don Ceviche, a Peruvian ceviche vendor in the Essex Market food hall, is looking to expand with a second location. According to EV Grieve, the restaurant is in the application process for a liquor license at 57 First Avenue, between Third and Fourth streets, in the East Village.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

Michelin Announces 25 New NYC Restaurants It’s Eyeing for Awards in 2022

By Luke Fortney

Legendary Di Fara Pizzeria Is Now Slinging Pies in South Street Seaport

By Emma Orlow

Swanky Chinatown Cocktail Bar Apotheke Heads to Nomad — and More Openings

By Eater Staff

Nolita Bar Ordered to Pay $500K Following State Investigation on Sexual Harassment

By Luke Fortney

Filed under:

Famed NYC Restaurateur Behind East Village’s Little Tokyo Accused of Sexual Assault in $95M Lawsuit

By Emma Orlow

Filed under:

Controversial New Push From Select Bodega Workers to Carry Weapons in Defense

By Caroline Shin

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world