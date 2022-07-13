Famed NYC Restaurateur Behind East Village’s Little Tokyo Accused of Sexual Assault in $95M Lawsuit

According to a report by the New York Post, a $95 million lawsuit has been filed against Shuji Bon Yagi — a restaurant owner behind several top East Village Japanese restaurants and credited with helping create what’s known as Little Tokyo — for allegedly sexually assaulting an employee this winter. The lawsuit was filed by Nozomi Horikoshi, a top executive at Yagi’s restaurant group T.I.C., who claims Yagi allegedly assaulted her while she had passed out after a night of drinking and could not consent, according to the New York Post.

Dubbed an “East Village ambassador for Japanese cuisine” by the New York Times, Yagi’s mini-empire of restaurants includes ramen spot Rai Rai Ken, dessert spot Cha-An, soba spot Sobaya, and bar Sake Bar Decibel.

Manhattan DA “absolutely” considering dropped charges against bodega worker

The political firestorm around the controversial case against bodega worker Jose Alba has continued. After a report yesterday that bodega advocacy group United Bodegas of America would push for a version of a “Stand Your Ground” law to allow bodega workers to defend themselves, now the New York Post shares that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who drew criticism from Mayor Eric Adams over the case, is “absolutely” considering dropping charges against Alba.

A bake sale led by cisgender men to fight for reproductive justice

In an effort to not place onus on people with the capacity to get pregnant, Archestratus is hosting a bake sale selling treats today by 80 cisgender male-identifying bakers with funds going to abortion care organization Brigid Alliance, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. See the full line-up of bakers here. Archestratus is located at 160 Huron Street, near Manhattan Avenue.

Okonomi owner to open new coffee shop As You Like

Yuji Haraguchi, behind fish market Osakana and beloved dual Japanese spot Okonomi//Yuji Ramen, is set to open a new coffee shop called As You Like in East Williamsburg, sometime this month. As You Like co-owner Mai Bakel tells Eater that the new spot, located at 428 Humboldt Street, at Jackson Street, will offer matcha drinks, pastries, bento boxes with fish over rice, and ceramics.