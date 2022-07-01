Williamsburg Music Venue Institution Knitting Factory Bows Out — and More Closings

More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher and will likely take months or even years to assess.

Below, Eater is documenting the city’s permanent restaurant closures, including longtime performance venue, Knitting Factory; Eastern European cafe Langos Bar, and family-run Japanese spot Ennju. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at ny@eater.com. This post will be updated regularly.

July 1

Bay Ridge: Since late 2019, the Dandy Lion Cafe brought typical diner fare of burger-and-fries combos and lemon ricotta pancake brunches to its Bay Ridge neighbors, but Google has now marked it as permanently closed. Additionally, its website and phone number are no longer in service.

Flatiron: The family-owned casual Japanese spot, Ennju, has ended its 21-year run in Flatiron, leaving behind diners who can no longer dig into its chicken karaage bento boxes, pork donburi bowls, and rainbow sushi rolls.

Lower East Side: In 2020, the charming Langos Bar opened to become the rare dealer of its namesake langos, an Eastern European street food made from garlicky flatbread with assorted topping combinations like spicy Hungarian sausage and ajvar or poached shrimp and flying fish roe. On June 26, the company announced its imminent closing on Instagram, adding, “we believe our journey doesn’t end here and we will be looking for the right location in the right neighborhood.”

Middle Village: After 15 years, Pat’s Sports Bar closed on June 30. Lifelong Queens residents and former owners Patrick and Joanne Grillo are packing up their bags for retired life in Florida, according to QNS.

Park Slope: In July 2021, Fleishers lead investor, Robert Rosania allegedly told CEO John Adams to take down Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ Pride signs from their four store locations, spurring a mass employee walkout and the closing of its Brooklyn, Upper East Side, and Connecticut stores in Westport and Greenwich. The Park Slope flagship reopened eight months later, but the company hasn’t been able to recover from the aftermath of the walkout and has permanently closed.

Williamsburg: The Knitting Factory, founded in Manhattan in the late ‘80s, bids adieu to its Williamsburg location, a place it’s called home since 2009 — but not for good. While contract details are still being finalized, CEO Morgan Margolis tells Brooklyn Magazine that the next iteration of Knitting Factory will be “more of a neighborhood bar.”