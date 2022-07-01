The Hottest Pop-Ups in NYC Right Now

Pop-ups have always thrived in NYC, but over the past couple of years they’ve grown in popularity — and are an integral part of today’s dining scene now more than ever. The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it events offer an exciting meal for those in the know and can be a sneak preview into dishes that might someday be the star at a buzzy new restaurant. One thing is clear: These proliferating pop-ups have never been more fun to attend — or harder to keep track of.

Below, we’ve got your go-to guide for all things NYC pop-ups, all in one place. From a Vietnamese restaurant residency, a one-night-only Puerto Rican sausage cookout, or a workshop on chilled red natural wine, these are the pop-ups you won’t want to miss. Check back here to track which New York City pop-up parties should be on your radar right now.

Know about an upcoming pop-up that should be on this list? Email us at ny@eater.com.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

July 1

Buzzy Greenpoint bar El Pingüino, typically known for its seafood towers and cocktails, is hosting a special Puerto Rican pop-up in its backyard on Sunday, July 3. Embutidos Capin was started by chef Jose Mathews in Puerto Rico, and highlights handmade sausages, which will be served this weekend. 25 Greenpoint Avenue, near West Street, Greenpoint

Peoples, the wine bar and restaurant located at the downstairs market of Essex Crossing, starts its latest residency this week. It will be run by chef Fidel Caballero, the former Contra sous chef behind Corima, a roaming pop-up that has hosted events at other pop-up-friendly spaces in the city, such as Fort Greene’s Rhodora. While the menu for the Peoples residency isn’t yet posted, at past Corima events Caballero has served Latin American-leaning dishes like a beef tartare and chickpea tostada and a razor clam ceviche. 115 Delancey Street, at Essex Street, Lower East Side

In May, former Di An Di Chef Jerald Head, alongside his wife Nhung Dao Head, launched a summer-long Vietnamese food residency at 70 Forsyth Street, set to run through at least the end of summer. Expect plenty of snail dishes, fried tofu with vermicelli noodles and shrimp paste, and cha phe for dessert. On Fridays, dinner is 6 to 9 p.m. and weekend brunch is noon to 4 p.m. 70 Forsyth Street, near Hester Street, Lower East Side

Ensenada chef Luis Herrera will flex his Venezuelan roots in a special Sunday series launching on Sunday, July 3. Expect empanadas, cachapas, and cachitos de jamon on the menu, with DJs and even a tattoo artist on-site. Olla Criolla will run at Ensenada from 2 to 7 p.m. 168 Borinquen Place, near South Second Street, South Williamsburg

Brooks Headley has a salad-and-gelato pop-up that runs out of the old Superiority Burger space until the new location in the former Odessa space is ready to open. Items available come from the seasonal “greenmarket vegetables and fruits turned into fun as hell salads and ice creams, two times a week. No burgers, no beans, no Baldor, no bread, nothing cooked,” Headley wrote on Instagram when it debuted in May. Saturdays 2 to 6 p.m., Mondays 5 to-8 p.m. Salad Days is closed Monday, July 4. 430 East Ninth Street, near Avenue A, East Village

Katherine Clary, the creator of an indie natural wine zine (aptly named just that), is hosting a three-month residency at online grocer Farm to People’s new restaurant and bar. Starting on Thursday, July 7 Clary will host educational events that focus on different parts of natural wine, kicking it off with a tasting of chilled reds. Tickets are $15. 1100 Flushing Avenue, near Varick Avenue, Bushwick