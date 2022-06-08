Caviar ‘Bumps’ Are Apparently the Latest Luxury Flex in NYC

A summer of excess seems to be underway in New York City, as the New York Times reports that caviar “bumps” are now apparently a thing. Unlike bumps of cocaine, these caviar bumps are not snorted, but rather licked off the fist, and are intended to be an extravagant way to consume a high-priced, luxury ingredient.

Bars like the in-demand Temple Bar have added $20 caviar bumps to its menu, while izakaya Tokyo Record Bar has an off-the-menu caviar bump and sake combo deal for $20 for those in the know. However, the Times notes that while the trend might be new for (some) customers, experts in the field have long sampled their goods this way.

Mariscos El Submarino is debuting at Smorgasburg this summer

Jackson Heights’ runaway seafood hit Mariscos El Submarino is coming to Brooklyn this summer with outposts at both the Prospect Park and Williamsburg locations. A Smorgasburg representative tells Eater that Smorgasburg Prospect Park is now open for the season, while Williamsburg’s market opens on Saturday, June 18.

A version of the Good Fork rises again in Red Hook

Grub Street has the scoop on the relaunch of Red Hook staple the Good Fork, now called the Good Fork Pub. The Good Fork, which first opened in the neighborhood in 2006, had largely been closed throughout the pandemic. Now, owners and spouses Sohui Kim and Ben Schneider (also behind Gage & Tollner and Insa), are relaunching the neighborhood spot as a pub, alongside former Bait & Tackle bartender Barry O’Meara. It’s slated to reopen next month.

A Chez Ma Tante owner is set to launch a restaurant at Manhattan West

Restaurateur Josh Cohen, behind Brooklyn brunch destination Chez Ma Tante, is opening Hidden Leaf, his first restaurant in Manhattan, on July 6. Located at the forthcoming Manhattan West entertainment venue, the Midnight Theatre, the new spot will focus on a pan-Asian menu, with dim sum and noodles, led by chef Chai Trivedi, a Buddakan and Tamarind alum. Hidden Leaf is located at 385 Ninth Avenue, between West 31st and 33rd streets, in Midtown.