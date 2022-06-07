Grubhub Reportedly Still Owes NYC Restaurants Thousands of Dollars After Disastrous Free Lunch Promo

Two weeks after Grubhub rolled out a disastrous, citywide free lunch promo that overloaded NYC restaurants with delivery orders, some businesses are still waiting for the company to refund them for undelivered food orders. The New York Post reports that salad chain Fresh & Co. lost about $4,000 on the promotion stemming from orders that were never picked up, according to the company’s CEO. Upper West Side restaurateur Jeremy Wladis tells the Post that he’s down $1,500 from the promotion.

Grubhub has promised to reach out to restaurants that are requesting refunds over the snafu starting this week, according to the Post. A sales representative told the paper that “all orders from the Free Lunch Promo will be refunded.” At the height of the hours-long promotional frenzy, the app was recording 6,000 orders per minute, according to Grubhub.

Joël Robuchon and Balthazar alums plot a new French spot on the Upper West Side

Christophe De Lellis, who’s been the executive chef at Joël Robuchon in Las Vegas for seven years, has teamed with Adrien Falcon — whose previous positions include beverage director at Bouley, general manager at both Il Buco Alimentari and Minetta Tavern, and service director at Balthazar — to open a French-accented restaurant at 103 West 77th Street, near Columbus Avenue. The space was home to John Fraser’s acclaimed Dovetail, and then briefly Leonti, from chef Adam Leonti. A sign on the door indicates the new spot will be called Essential by Christophe. It is scheduled to open this fall, according to Falcon and a representative for the restaurant. — Beth Landman, Eater NY contributor

Head to Marine Park for a food truck fest this weekend

The Friends of Lott House — a historic, 300-year-old family-owned home in NYC — are is hosting a food truck festival on its grounds on Saturday, June 12, according to the Brooklyn Paper. Vendors include Jiannetto’s Pizza, Dumpling Wagon, and Jamaican favorite Caribbean King. Unlimited food tickets are $30 apiece and are available here.

Cipriani’s glitzy uptown food hall opens this week

Harry’s Table, located at Waterline Square on the Upper West Side, includes plenty of expected vendors in its food hall lineup: A coffee bar, a juice bar, a gelato counter, a salad bar, a pasta spot, and more.