The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.

June 6

Churros at Mermaid Mexicana

When was the last time dessert was the highlight of your meal? Don’t get me wrong, the al pastor tacos, fluke aguachile, and even the guac were top notch at this Greenwich Village newcomer — a spinoff of the seafood-oriented Mermaid Inn chain, founded in 2003. Chef Victor Marin decided to explore his Mexican roots with a menu of old favorites, nothing too elaborate or too innovative, and the overall effect is refreshing. But after a memorable meal, the churros ($13) arrive, crustier than most and coated in brown sugar, steaming hot in their tissue paper. But what might stick with you longest is the chocolate dipping sauce, dark and almost unsweet, with the kick of espresso, launching you like a rocket into the summer evening after your meal. 79 MacDougal Street, between Bleecker and Houston streets, Greenwich Village — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

White asparagus at Mari

White asparagus is one of those spring vegetables that has never truly excited me like ramps, fiddleheads, or favas. But during a recent trip to Mari, part of my review for Eater NY, chef Sungchul Shim helped change my mind about the mild-flavored stalk. As a $13 supplement to the prix-fixe, the chef took a beautifully pale slice of the vegetable and nestled it atop a nori hand roll, before garnishing it with a tiny quenelle of golden osetra caviar. The asparagus boasted a nice crunch, and thanks to a drizzle of soy milk, a creamy sweetness — a welcome counterpoint to the saline caviar. It was all a subtle, thrilling, two-bite salad course of sorts, a refreshing interlude to the longer, more seafood-centric tasting. 679 Ninth Avenue, near 47th Street, Hell’s Kitchen — Ryan Sutton, chief critic

Bagel with lox at Simply Nova

A sweaty walk through Williamsburg last weekend led me to Simply Nova, a new-ish bagel shop dripping in old-school charm. There weren’t any customers when I stepped inside around 9 a.m., but a ticket dispenser instructing people to “take a number” suggests I might have just beat the rush. The employees working the counter here will let you try most a few types of fish before settling on a bagel, which helps when bagel sandwiches can clock in at over $20 apiece after tax and tip. After tasting a few, I settled on the excellent Eastern Nova Scotia version, a simple smoked fish that paired well with the cream cheese, tomato, onion, capers, and salmon roe I couldn’t help but order (around $25). The everything bagel itself was… fine, but the selection of smoked fish is tough to beat in this stretch of Brooklyn. 754 Metropolitan Avenue, near Graham Avenue, Williamsburg — Luke Fortney, reporter

Grilled cuttlefish at Lum Lum

I’m constantly following in my colleague Robert Sietsema’s footsteps, but this is perhaps the first time I’ve been to the same spot years apart. In 2005, I’d often swing by Pam Real Thai Food — which closed for good during the pandemic — seeking an affordable dinner after my non-paying internship. Nearly 17 years later, I found myself at this Hell’s Kitchen spot after Robert praised Lum Lum’s squid ink soup (it’s definitely a must-try dish). I’d also add the grilled cuttlefish ($12) before diving into the rest of the menu. It’s hard tell if it was the juicy, charred slices of the mollusk or the nasal-clearing chile lime dipping sauce that made this dish such a hit for our table. Nobody was shy about leaving the last piece out of politeness this time. I’m definitely coming back soon to this Thai seafood bar and ordering this just for myself. 404 West 49th Street, between Ninth and 10th avenues, Hell’s Kitchen — Bao Ong, editor