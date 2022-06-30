NYC Hot Dog Royalty Papaya King Faces Possible Demolition

The original Papaya King, an Upper East Side institution, known for its snappy hot dogs and tropical drinks, may be facing demolishment, Patch reports. According to the local news publication, paperwork was filed this week by Extell — the developers behind what is known as Billionaire’s Row — to knock down the low-rise building located at 171-179 East 86th Street. Patch reports the building, located at the corner of East 86th Street and Third Avenue, was first purchased last fall for $21 million.

Papaya King has been a neighborhood fixture since opening in 1932 by German American immigrants. Over the years, it spawned several outposts — in Hollywood, St. Mark’s Place, Downtown Brooklyn — but all have since shut down. Since the pandemic, things have been rocky at the flagship Papaya King. In June 2020, the Real Deal reported that the Upper East Side icon faced legal disputes over ownership with its former landlord.

A new burger spot is opening in a Manhattan department store

Nordstrom is entering NYC’s competitive burger scene with Nordstrom Burger Bar, a representative shares. It’s set to open at the company’s flagship location, located at 225 West 57th Street, near Broadway, on Wednesday, July 6.

Melon martinis, anyone?

8282, a hip Korean restaurant that opened on the Lower East Side last year, is launching its own 15% off industry night. According to a representative, hospitality workers can enjoy shrimp parsley jeon with drinks like a Korean melon martini or a grape soju cocktail with Calpico every Monday from 7 p.m. to midnight.

A new reality show about running a restaurant with romantic partners

Tonight, Food Network debuts Me or the Menu, a new reality show following the challenges of running a restaurant as a couple. According to the New York Post, an episode follows the owners of Prospect Heights restaurant Leland Eating and Drinking House, which opened in 2020.