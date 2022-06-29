 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Has Acclaimed Modern Korean Restaurant Oiji Left the East Village?

Plus, West Village mainstay Moustache plans to relocate — and more intel

by Erika Adams
What is happening at Korean restaurant Oiji in the East Village? EVGrieve reports that the space, known as one of the early pioneers in NYC’s modern Korean movement, has been closed since the spring, when the Oiji team opened their new, larger venture in Flatiron called Oiji Mi. At the time, chef Brian Kim and partner Max Soh told Eater that that they were waiting to get Oiji Mi going before figuring out how “to move forward” with Oiji. According to the neighborhood website, a representative was out collecting signatures for a new liquor license for the spot and told EVGrieve that the same team plans to flip it into another Korean restaurant. Eater has reached out to Oiji for more information.

A West Village mainstay bows out

Cherished Middle Eastern restaurant Moustache — known for its puffy pitas and inventive “pitzas” topped with ground lamb, roasted red peppers, and more — is shutting down on December 31 due to failed lease negotiations, co-owner Fayez Al Hammadi told Eater. But they won’t be gone for long: The owners plan to relocate just a few blocks away, to 29 Seventh Avenue South, between Bedford and Morton streets. The new location is slated to open sometime in 2023.

Hard Rock appears to be wooing Hochul for an NYC casino license

The New York Post reports that “donors connected to Hard Rock” have given Gov. Kathy Hochul upwards of $100,000 during the current election cycle as the entertainment venue jockeys for a casino license in NYC. (The Hochul campaign declined to comment to the Post on the news.) They’re eyeing Mayor Eric Adams and “seeking support” from him as well, according to the Post.

NYC may finally be getting more public bathrooms

The City Council is considering a bill that would require the city to publicly state where bathrooms should be located in every zip code in NYC, according to ABC7.

