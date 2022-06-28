Michelin-Starred Llama Inn Team to Bring Japanese Peruvian Fare to Hudson Yards

The critically acclaimed Llama Inn team is adding another restaurant to their growing empire. Commercial Observer reports that real estate company Tishman Speyer tapped chef Erik Ramirez and restaurateur Juan Correa to open a plant-filled spot in Hudson Yards, at the base of a new office building known as “the Spiral,” at 66 Hudson Boulevard, between West 34th and 35th streets. The unnamed restaurant will be a “Peruvian izakaya concept,” according to a press release on the project, and feature the team’s sought-after Nikkei fare. It is slated to open after the office building completes construction at the end of this year, according to Commercial Observer. This will be the third NYC restaurant for Ramirez and Correa, following Llama Inn in Williamsburg and Llama San in the West Village.

Penn Station restaurants worry that their future is in jeopardy

Pending an approval vote in the coming weeks, Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to bulldoze buildings in the area to make way for 10 new skyscrapers — and some restaurant and bar owners fear that they may lose their businesses in the process. According to the New York Post, state officials have admitted that the plans will displace 473 businesses and 128 households, but advocacy group ReThinkPennStationNYC estimates that the plans could impact as many as 6,000 households and 2,000 businesses.

Chef Floyd Cardoz’s wife sues hospital over alleged mishandling of private medical information

Barkha Cardoz is suing a hospital in Montclair, New Jersey, for allegedly releasing Floyd’s private medical information to the public without the family’s consent, NJ.com reports. The decorated chef died in March 2020 due to COVID-19, at age 59.

Ben’s Friends launches its first NYC-based group

The national, hospitality-focused support group for people struggling with addiction has launched a chapter at Rockaway Beach. The group will meet every Sunday at the Bungalow Bar and Restaurant, from 9 to 10 a.m., according to a press release. The Rockaway chapter is led by Julia Steinberg, who runs the Dropout and Good Dog BBQ in the neighborhood.