 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Michelin-Starred Llama Inn Team to Bring Japanese Peruvian Fare to Hudson Yards

Plus, hospitality-focused addiction support group Ben’s Friends launches a Rockaway chapter — and more intel

by Erika Adams
Green nasturtium leaves sit over a plate of aged duck nigiri, set on a blonde wood table
An aged duck nigiri topped with green nasturtium at one of the team’s other restaurants, Llama San.
Louise Palmberg/Eater NY

The critically acclaimed Llama Inn team is adding another restaurant to their growing empire. Commercial Observer reports that real estate company Tishman Speyer tapped chef Erik Ramirez and restaurateur Juan Correa to open a plant-filled spot in Hudson Yards, at the base of a new office building known as “the Spiral,” at 66 Hudson Boulevard, between West 34th and 35th streets. The unnamed restaurant will be a “Peruvian izakaya concept,” according to a press release on the project, and feature the team’s sought-after Nikkei fare. It is slated to open after the office building completes construction at the end of this year, according to Commercial Observer. This will be the third NYC restaurant for Ramirez and Correa, following Llama Inn in Williamsburg and Llama San in the West Village.

Penn Station restaurants worry that their future is in jeopardy

Pending an approval vote in the coming weeks, Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to bulldoze buildings in the area to make way for 10 new skyscrapers — and some restaurant and bar owners fear that they may lose their businesses in the process. According to the New York Post, state officials have admitted that the plans will displace 473 businesses and 128 households, but advocacy group ReThinkPennStationNYC estimates that the plans could impact as many as 6,000 households and 2,000 businesses.

Chef Floyd Cardoz’s wife sues hospital over alleged mishandling of private medical information

Barkha Cardoz is suing a hospital in Montclair, New Jersey, for allegedly releasing Floyd’s private medical information to the public without the family’s consent, NJ.com reports. The decorated chef died in March 2020 due to COVID-19, at age 59.

Ben’s Friends launches its first NYC-based group

The national, hospitality-focused support group for people struggling with addiction has launched a chapter at Rockaway Beach. The group will meet every Sunday at the Bungalow Bar and Restaurant, from 9 to 10 a.m., according to a press release. The Rockaway chapter is led by Julia Steinberg, who runs the Dropout and Good Dog BBQ in the neighborhood.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

By Eater Staff

Eleven Madison Park Reportedly Dropped Plans to Pay Staff More After Scathing Review

By Emma Orlow

Filed under:

Midtown Restaurants Sued in Latest Chapter of NYC’s Outdoor Dining Saga

By Erika Adams

A Downtown Destination for Japanese American Comfort Fare Bids Farewell — and More Closings

By Luke Fortney, Emma Orlow, and 1 more

An Omakase Hand Roll Spot Blossoms in Flushing

By Caroline Shin

A Mediterranean Restaurant With a Sprawling Terrace and Riverfront Views Debuts in Battery Park City — and More Openings

By Emma Orlow and Eater Staff

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world