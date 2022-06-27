Midtown Restaurants Sued In Latest Chapter of NYC’s Outdoor Dining Saga

An NYC landlord has targeted a group of Midtown restaurants in the latest tussle over the state of outdoor dining in NYC. The Real Deal reports that the owner behind the Osborne — a landmarked apartment building located along Midtown’s so-called ‘Billionaire’s Row’ — has sued the subtenant company that represents nearby restaurants Carnegie Diner, P.J. Carney’s, and Pizza and Shakes, saying that outdoor dining has turned the area into a “three-ring circus.” The ownership is demanding that the restaurants take down their outdoor seating and ‘unauthorized signage,’ or they could lose their leases. The restaurants responded by firing back their own lawsuits. The litigation is the latest in a number of ongoing fights between some residents and restaurants over outdoor dining and its future in NYC.

Raclette rises again in the East Village

After owner Edgar Villongco originally told Eater that Raclette — his seven-year-old restaurant which serves its namesake cheese dish out of a tiny spot in the East Village — was shutting down for good in June, EV Grieve reports that the restaurant will be back open this week. Villongco said in an email to Eater that “we closed because our insurance was not renewed, but we will be re-opening next Wednesday, June 29, for dinner service.”

A Ditmas Park mainstay shuts down

The Farm on Adderley, a critically acclaimed Ditmas Park restaurant that first launched in the neighborhood 16 years ago, will be shutting down on July 10. The restaurant’s owners couldn’t overcome staffing issues and rising operational costs, Brooklyn Magazine reports.

Omakase spot Kissaki expands into Hudson Yards

Garry Kanfer, owner of omakase shop Kissaki, is opening a new restaurant in Hudson Yards on Tuesday, June 28. Kamasu — which means barracuda in Japanese — will feature a range of hand rolls devised by chef Lulia Mahu and executive chef and partner Mark Garcia. The 32-seat restaurant will have both an a la carte menu and the option to choose from three different temaki sets. Among the temaki highlights are scallops with crispy corn, shichimi togarashi, and puffed amaranth; kanpachi with yuzu and green apple; and steak tartare with truffle and egg jam. Traditional maki, futomaki, and donburi will also be available. — Eater NY contributor Beth Landman