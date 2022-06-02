You Won’t Have to Eat Your P.F. Chang’s From a Plastic Takeout Container Much Longer

More details are out about New York City’s first full-service P.F. Chang’s. According to a spokesperson, the Chinese American restaurant chain is slated to open at 113 University Place, near 13th Street, this fall. The restaurant will operate out of a 7,000-square-foot space that spans three floors, with updated music, lighting, and staff uniforms as part of an allegedly “exciting” brand refresh. P.F. Chang’s made its Manhattan debut earlier in the pandemic with two takeout and delivery restaurants, located in the Financial District and Midtown East.

A bagel pop-up finds its first home in Soho

Joey Scalabrino, an owner of Williamsburg pizzeria Leo, is branching out with a bagel pop-up called Apollo this weekend. The bagels, which have been sold from the next-door slice shop at Leo on weekends, will find their first (temporary) off-site home on June 4 and 5. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until sold out), the pop-up will sell bagels from the famed Fanelli’s Cafe at 94 Prince Street, at Mercer Street, in Soho.

This food truck is handing out free food this weekend

June doubles as Pride and Immigrant Heritage months, and to kick off the latter festivities, political organization FWD.us is handing out free meals from a roaming food truck. The truck will be stationed in the Bronx’s Fordham Plaza from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 3 and in Brooklyn’s Albee Square Plaza from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 4, serving recipes from celebrity chefs including Tom Colicchio, Christine Hà, and Hawa Hassan.

Eric Adams wants to ‘let the people dance’

New York’s ‘nightlife mayor’ strikes again. Mayor Eric Adams announced on Wednesday that his administration would look to amend a set of zoning laws that prevent some establishments from letting their customers dance.