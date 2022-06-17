A Vietnamese Bakery With a Viral Following Will Open in Brooklyn

Bạn Bè, a Vietnamese bakery that operated on Instagram and at one point had a 2,000-person waitlist, is opening for takeout on July 12, owner Doris Ho-Kane announced on Thursday. In the post, Ho-Kane says she plans to serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner from a takeout window at 187 Sackett Street, between Henry and Hicks streets, in Cobble Hill — the bakery’s future home. Bạn Bè will be open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursdays from 12 to 3 p.m., and Sundays 4 to 7 p.m. to start, while its popular cookie tins, previously only available by a lengthy waitlist, will now be released in weekly batches in-person.

A Juneteenth food festival this weekend

The Weeksville Heritage Center and online publication Black-Owned Brooklyn are teaming up for a two-day food festival for Juneteenth. Sol Sips, Kelewele, Makina Cafe, and other popular Black-owned food businesses will be setting up shop at 158 Buffalo Avenue, at Saint Marks Avenue, in Crown Heights, serving sorrel juice, plantain ice cream, and Jamaican beef patties. The event runs from from 12 to 7 p.m. on June 18 and 19.

Step inside Williamsburg’s new Taiwanese grocer

Grub Street has the first word on Yun Hai, a Taiwanese general store opening at 170 Montrose Avenue, near Graham Avenue, on June 18. Founders Lillian Lin, Lisa Cheng Smith, and Ivan Wu have taken over a 300-square-foot space down the street from Taiwanese American hangout Win Son Bakery, lining its shelves with chile crisps, fermented soy sauces, and eventually prepared foods.

Industry City gets a night market this month

MASC Hospitality Group, the company behind the Bronx Night Market and Uptown Night Market in Manhattan, is bringing the party to Brooklyn. From 4 to 10. p.m. on June 27, the brand will set up shop at Industry City (220 36th Street, between Second and Third avenues) with over 50 vendors selling birria tacos, Korean hot dogs, deep-fried watermelon, and other street foods.