McCarren Park’s Outdoor Food Court Is Finally Here

One of North Brooklyn’s busiest parks is getting its first concession stand. The McCarren Park House — located on the Greenpoint side of McCarren Park — is opening on June 17 with three vendors and a bar, just in time for summer.

Among McCarren Park House’s offerings includes small-batch ice cream shop OddFellows and coffee startup Blank Street, as well as two new spots exclusive to the McCarren Park House space: Park Bar and Club Club.

Club Club, run by Matthew Calender, an alum of events venue Brooklyn Bazaar, in collaboration with Dria Atencio of pop-up Salty Lunch Lady, is a new sandwich spot with a focus on the classics: a chicken salad sandwich, a mortadella sandwich, a marinated veggie sandwich, and a juicy cheeseburger.

Park Bar is led by former Roberta’s beverage director Nicol Leddington. The spot offers seasonal frozen and classic cocktails, like frozen margaritas or a cherry blossom drink with rum, that range from $10 to $14 apiece. The drinks are available for both on-site and to-go orders, with food.

McCarren Park House comes from operators Aaron Broudo and Belvy Klein, the owners of multiple events and concession spaces in the city since 2011, including Brooklyn Bazaar, Riis Park Beach Bazaar, and Rockaway Beach (the latter of which sparked controversy last summer when Klein and Broudo’s team took over). Klein tells Eater that they plan to host events and other programming at the spot throughout the year, with “a focus on neighborhood and family friendly events.” The renovated space will include roughly 120 outdoor seats at picnic tables and 30 seats inside.

Perhaps most crucially, as the concession stand opens, real, multi-stall bathrooms will return to McCarren Park after months of port-a-potties being the only option, much to the dismay of frustrated park attendees. According to a press release, there are now double the amount of bathrooms available, as compared to the setup prior to when construction on the food court began.

McCarren Park House is located at 855 Lorimer Street, near Bedford Avenue. It’s open daily from Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to midnight. Blank Street is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.