The owner of Veselka says he can’t find enough workers to reopen 24 hours a day. The East Village Ukrainian diner, which operated around the clock before the pandemic, is currently open from 8 a.m. to midnight, owner Jason Birchard tells Insider. “I’m willing to pay even premium wage but I just can’t find the people” to work an overnight shift, he says. The beloved restaurant has around 80 people on staff, down from the 100 workers it employed prior to the pandemic, Insider reports.

A vegan English pub opens in the East Village

The Proletariat, an East Village beer bar that closed after 10 years this spring, will reopen at 21 East Seventh Street, between Second and Third avenues, on June 17. The bar from restaurateur Ravi DeRossi, who also runs vegan restaurants Cadence and Etérea, will be anchored by a full-service vegan kitchen, churning out potato and polenta shepherd’s pie and a version of the British “bubble and squeak” made with mushroom and lentil.

Danny Meyer’s Manhatta set to reopen with new chef

Justin Bogle, a former chef at the Michelin-starred Le Coucou, is taking over the kitchen at Danny Meyer’s Manhatta ahead of the restaurant’s full reopening. The upscale spot, perched 60 floors above the Financial District, is set to reopen in September after suspending operations at the start of the pandemic, according to a spokesperson. The bar at Manhatta has been serving drinks and bar food since March.

Council members hear from students on school lunches

New York City students spoke in front of City Council members on Wednesday, decrying the quality of school lunches. “I’ve been served stale waffles during breakfast and barely cooked chicken nuggets and fries,” one student testified, according to the New York Post.