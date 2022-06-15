 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fotografiska’s Lavish Fine Dining Restaurant Verōnika Makes a Comeback

Plus, the Michelin-starred chef Paul Liebrandt cooks on Governors Island — and more intel

by Bao Ong
A dining room lined with white table clothed tables, ornate gilded lighting, and velvet booths with large windows on one side.
The dining room at Verōnika.
Verōnika

The gilded Eastern European restaurant Verōnika is getting a reboot on June 16 after the pandemic shuttered the former Stephen Starr restaurant, according to a spokesperson. Located on the second floor of the Fotografiska museum in Gramercy, the glitzy dining room will still set the stage for a European-leaning menu that ranges from salt-baked beets and three types of schnitzels to spring vegetable tartare. A new entrance on East 22nd Street, complete with a velour stairwell, leads to the dining room and Bar Verōnika, which are both operated by CultureWorks, the owners of NeueHouse and Fotografiska.

Hop on over to Cobble Hill

A little after a year of opening a taproom in Williamsburg, a representative tells Eater that Talea — a women- and veteran-owned brewery — has already expanded with a follow-up location in Cobble Hill, located at 61 Bergen Street, near Smith Street. The beer company comes from Tara Hankinson and LeAnn Darland who made a name for themselves with brews like Tart Deco, Secret Password, Blackberry Crush, and Lunch Date with hazy, tart flavors to match. — Emma Orlow, Eater New York reporter

Glamping, but make it Michelin

Paul Liebrandt has kept a fairly low profile in recent years, but for fans who miss the award-winning chef’s cooking from his days at Corton, he’ll be throwing a dinner series on June 20 and 21 at the Collective Governors Island, a luxury resort in the middle of New York Harbor. The price tag matches the glamping site: For $320 per person, which includes drinks and ferry rides to Manhattan or Brooklyn, diners will order from a tasting menu that includes dishes like Big Eye tuna topped with caviar, according to a spokesperson.

Spacing out in Greenpoint

Astronomy on Tap, a group of astronomy fanatics, will meet in-person again for the first time in two years at the beloved Pete’s Candy Store, Greenpointers reports.

