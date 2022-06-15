Fotografiska’s Lavish Fine Dining Restaurant Verōnika Makes a Comeback

The gilded Eastern European restaurant Verōnika is getting a reboot on June 16 after the pandemic shuttered the former Stephen Starr restaurant, according to a spokesperson. Located on the second floor of the Fotografiska museum in Gramercy, the glitzy dining room will still set the stage for a European-leaning menu that ranges from salt-baked beets and three types of schnitzels to spring vegetable tartare. A new entrance on East 22nd Street, complete with a velour stairwell, leads to the dining room and Bar Verōnika, which are both operated by CultureWorks, the owners of NeueHouse and Fotografiska.

Hop on over to Cobble Hill

A little after a year of opening a taproom in Williamsburg, a representative tells Eater that Talea — a women- and veteran-owned brewery — has already expanded with a follow-up location in Cobble Hill, located at 61 Bergen Street, near Smith Street. The beer company comes from Tara Hankinson and LeAnn Darland who made a name for themselves with brews like Tart Deco, Secret Password, Blackberry Crush, and Lunch Date with hazy, tart flavors to match. — Emma Orlow, Eater New York reporter

Glamping, but make it Michelin

Paul Liebrandt has kept a fairly low profile in recent years, but for fans who miss the award-winning chef’s cooking from his days at Corton, he’ll be throwing a dinner series on June 20 and 21 at the Collective Governors Island, a luxury resort in the middle of New York Harbor. The price tag matches the glamping site: For $320 per person, which includes drinks and ferry rides to Manhattan or Brooklyn, diners will order from a tasting menu that includes dishes like Big Eye tuna topped with caviar, according to a spokesperson.

Spacing out in Greenpoint

Astronomy on Tap, a group of astronomy fanatics, will meet in-person again for the first time in two years at the beloved Pete’s Candy Store, Greenpointers reports.