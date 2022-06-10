Lower East Side Cocktail Destination Attaboy Named Best Bar in North America

Earlier this week, Attaboy, the Lower East Side spot known for its destination-worthy cocktails and speakeasy format, was crowned the top bar in North America, according to controversial awards machine World’s 50 Best. The award marks the esteemed bar’s 10-year anniversary — it first opened on Eldridge street in 2012, in the former home of legendary cocktail bar Milk and Honey. Attaboy is one of 10 other NYC bars that made the cut for the 50 Best list: among them include the Japanese-leaning Katana Kitten (#4), chicken sandwich and cocktail spot Double Chicken Please (#17), and the sky-high Overstory (#27).

A new burger spot is coming to Hunter’s Point South Park in Queens

According to local blog LICTalk.com, Frank Ottomanelli, the owner of Woodside’s F. Ottomanelli Burgers & Shakes, is set to open a second establishment at the oval-shaped field in Hunter’s Point South Park. In addition to burgers, the publication shares that attendees can expect poke bowls and bubble tea to make an appearance on the menu.

A decades-old Williamsburg bar is returning

Greenpointers reports that after a three-year closure, Mugs Ale House has relaunched under the owners of East Village dive bar 11th St. Bar. Mugs Ale House first opened in North Brooklyn thirty years ago and is located at 125 Bedford Avenue, at North 10th Street, in Williamsburg.

Ray’s Candy Store is gearing up for summer

Check out the iconic East Village spot’s spiffy new soft serve machine.