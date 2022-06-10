 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Lower East Side Cocktail Destination Attaboy Named Best Bar in North America

Plus, a new burger spot is coming to Hunter’s Point South Park — and more intel

by Emma Orlow
A hand pours a glass of orange liquid into a cocktail glass sitting on a bar counter.
The Lower East Side’s Attaboy has been dubbed North America’s best bar.
Daniel Kreiger/Eater NY

Earlier this week, Attaboy, the Lower East Side spot known for its destination-worthy cocktails and speakeasy format, was crowned the top bar in North America, according to controversial awards machine World’s 50 Best. The award marks the esteemed bar’s 10-year anniversary — it first opened on Eldridge street in 2012, in the former home of legendary cocktail bar Milk and Honey. Attaboy is one of 10 other NYC bars that made the cut for the 50 Best list: among them include the Japanese-leaning Katana Kitten (#4), chicken sandwich and cocktail spot Double Chicken Please (#17), and the sky-high Overstory (#27).

A new burger spot is coming to Hunter’s Point South Park in Queens

According to local blog LICTalk.com, Frank Ottomanelli, the owner of Woodside’s F. Ottomanelli Burgers & Shakes, is set to open a second establishment at the oval-shaped field in Hunter’s Point South Park. In addition to burgers, the publication shares that attendees can expect poke bowls and bubble tea to make an appearance on the menu.

A decades-old Williamsburg bar is returning

Greenpointers reports that after a three-year closure, Mugs Ale House has relaunched under the owners of East Village dive bar 11th St. Bar. Mugs Ale House first opened in North Brooklyn thirty years ago and is located at 125 Bedford Avenue, at North 10th Street, in Williamsburg.

Ray’s Candy Store is gearing up for summer

Check out the iconic East Village spot’s spiffy new soft serve machine.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

A Restaurant Known for Scraped, Melty Raclette Cheese Is Done — and More Closings

By Emma Orlow

New York’s Favorite Burger Bun Has Far-Right Ties. Will Restaurants Leave It Behind?

By Luke Fortney and Erika Adams

A Crowd-Favorite Italian Cafe Returns to Manhattan With Lasagna and Rainbow Cookies — and More Openings

By Emma Orlow and Eater Staff

Filed under:

Have We Gone Too Far on Drink of the Summer Predictions?

By Luke Fortney

Filed under:

Caviar ‘Bumps’ Are Apparently the Latest Luxury Flex in NYC

By Emma Orlow

Filed under:

Grubhub Reportedly Still Owes NYC Restaurants Thousands of Dollars After Disastrous Free Lunch Promo

By Erika Adams

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world