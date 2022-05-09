 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A bar exterior with red-trimmed, folding glass doors that are pushed partway back to show the interior of the space.
Le Dive on the Lower East Side.
Teddy Wolff/Le Dive

Filed under:

The Le Crocodile Team Opens a Natural Wine Bar on the Lower East Side

Veteran restaurateur Jon Neidich heads to Canal Street to open Le Dive

by Erika Adams

New York City is bursting with stylish neighborhood wine bars these days, and one more is about to jump into the fray. Veteran restaurateur Jon Neidich — the operator behind famed downtown nightlife spot Acme, as well as hip Williamsburg spots Le Crocodile and Bar Blondeau — is headed to the Lower East Side to open Le Dive, a natural wine bar and cafe with a Parisian bent in the so-called Dimes Square area of the neighborhood, at 37 Canal Street, at Ludlow Street, on May 10.

“When you’re talking about natural wine, there’s no clear definition,” says Le Dive’s beverage director Ashley Santoro. For this natural wine bar, Santoro is defining the moniker as wines sourced from organic, biodynamic farms that tout low-intervention winemaking methods. The glasses of wine start at $13 apiece, while bottles start at $42, and Santoro is adamant about taking a friendly, educational approach to customer service. “We want to have it be a neighborhood place where people don’t feel stupid [asking] what is sulfur versus sulfites,” Santoro says.

Along with the wines, the restaurant group’s executive chef Nicole Gajadhar put together a menu of snacks and small plates at Le Dive including smoked salmon with a dill cream, radishes and butter, artichokes and aioli, and tinned sardines.

Nine filled wine bottles lined up on a dark wood counter with their labels facing towards the camera.
A lineup of wines in stock at Le Dive.
Teddy Wolff/Le Dive
An unfurled artichoke set on a white plate with a cup of dip and another plate with butter and radishes in the background.
Artichoke with dijon aioli.
Teddy Wolff/Le Dive
An overhead shot of three white plates on a table filled with bread, salmon, and a tin of sardines. A glass of wine is off to the side of the table.
Smoked salmon, marinated sardines, and baguettes.
Teddy Wolff/Le Dive

Neidich has been playing with the idea for a Parisian-style natural wine bar, which is not new to NYC, since an overseas research trip for Le Crocodile, his upscale French restaurant inside the Wythe hotel in Brooklyn. He was impressed by the tabacs in Paris, or well-worn cafes where customers hang out to smoke and drink coffee and wine. It’s similar to how New Yorkers treat their favorite bar, he says, and he wanted to merge those ideas into a sunny corner spot on the Lower East Side, complete with a large neon namesake similar to tabacs he visited. “I wanted it to be almost as if somebody had inherited a tabac from older relatives, but was updating the food and beverage offerings to be something that was more in line with how the younger demographic was eating and drinking today,” Neidich says.

A sunny restaurant interior with a line of two-top tables on the right side and a bar on the left side.
Inside Le Dive.
Teddy Wolff/Le Dive

Le Dive will be open for dinner hours on weekdays and lunch and dinner on weekends to start, although Neidich plans to extend operating hours until 2 a.m. most nights. “New York’s nightlife is back and I think that it’s actually been back for for a while,” says Neidich, who opened the Nines, an upstairs restaurant meets supper club in the same space as nightclub Acme, to much acclaim earlier this year. “It feels very much alive and customers are very much enjoying themselves and celebrating the opportunity to eat and drink and interact with friends and strangers.”

Le Dive is open Tuesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

A man stands and faces the camera while leaning against the bar inside Le Dive, with one hand placed on the bar.
Restaurateur Jon Neidich.
Teddy Wolff/Le Dive

Best Dishes

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

A.M. Intel

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Is Opening a Fish-and-Chips Chain in Times Square

Coming Attractions

Hit Nordic Coffee Roaster La Cabra Is Adding Another NYC Location

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world