The Espresso Martini Might Be Dead, But Here’s a Festival for It Anyway

The espresso martini is dead, at least in some circles, but that’s not stopping one liquor brand from putting on a “festival” devoted to the caffeinated cocktail. From May 16 to 22, more than a dozen Manhattan bars — and Thief and Bonnie’s in Williamsburg — will offer espresso martinis for $12 as part of a citywide event put on by coffee liqueur maker Mr. Black. The full lineup of participants includes acclaimed bars like Dante, at all its locations, and weekend party spots like the Flower Shop and Mister Paradise.

Mr. Black launched the festival in Australia in 2016, before expanding to London and now the United States, according to Time Out. The event will simultaneously take place in multiple cities across the country, including Miami, Los Angeles, Houston, and roughly a half-dozen others.

American Dream mega mall battered by pandemic

Talk about a financial nightmare. New Jersey mega mall American Dream ended 2021 down about $60 million, Bloomberg reports. The massive shopping center, at one point home to over 100 food businesses between food halls and full-service restaurants, reported expenses totaling $232.4 million last year, according to financial documents covered by Bloomberg, compared to the $173 million it brought in, mostly from rent and its indoor ski slope, amusement park, water park, and other attractions.

Sommelier involved in arson to pay back restaurants

After setting fire to the outdoor dining structures of two Manhattan restaurants last year, sommelier Caleb Ganzer has agreed to pay the businesses back for the damages he caused, the New York Times reports. Ganzer, a celebrated sommelier and former managing partner of Nolita’s popular Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels wine bar, will pay $3,050 to Forsythia and $2,250 to Prince Street Pizza, whose outdoor setups he set aflame using a handheld lighter last year.

Brooklyn’s hottest taqueria pops up for Cinco de Mayo

Those who have longed to pair Taqueria Ramirez’s tripe and longaniza tacos with a margarita may finally get their chance tonight. The acclaimed Greenpoint taqueria, known for its game-changing stewed meats and around-the-clock lines, is popping up at Bed-Stuy wine spot Winona’s on May 5, serving tacos, Mexican wines and cocktails from 5 to 11 p.m., or until they sell out. Note: Taqueria Ramirez will be closed in Greenpoint on May 5.