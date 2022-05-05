More than two years into the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants across the city continue to open their doors, sometimes because their concepts could be adapted to the new normal, but more often because their owners saw no other choice but to forge ahead. Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including a Champagne bar tucked inside of a party store, an Elmhurst Thai spot, and a new spot from the Wayla and Kimika team.

Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in May. This list will be updated weekly. If there’s an opening in your neighborhood that we’ve missed, let us know at tips@eater.com.

May 5

Carroll Gardens: The red sauce joints that used to dot this section of Brooklyn have dwindled over the years, but Bensonhurst native Sal Lamboglia (who was also a 15-year veteran of Andrew Carmellini’s restaurants) is putting forth his version of a classic Italian restaurant with Cafe Spaghetti, according to a representative. A bevy of family recipes appear on Lamboglia’s menu, including his mother’s eggplant parm and his father’s tiramisu. 126 Union Street, between Columbia and Hicks streets

Chinatown: In addition to its Hell’s Kitchen original, fast casual Thai restaurant Three Roosters has opened a second outpost, according to its team. Eater critic Ryan Sutton stopped by the original in summer 2021 to declare its Thai-style fried chicken rice platters “damn fine.” 23 Pell Street, at Doyers Street

Downtown Brooklyn: Food delivery app DoorDash is getting into the food hall game with a splashy new Downtown Brooklyn space. Partners include Chinese favorite Kings County Imperial and Southern comfort spot Pies ‘n’ Thighs. 383 Bridge Street, near Willoughby Street

Dumbo: Grub Street has the scoop on Randolph Beer’s new Dumbo location (the original one is in Williamsburg), that, in addition to functioning as a bar, has something called Belgian “feather bowling” as one of its activities. 82 Prospect Street, at Sands Street

East Village: Vegan-focused restaurateur Ravi Derossi has relocated his James Beard-nominated Southern restaurant, Cadence, a few doors down. The larger space — that will be able to seat nearly five times the amount of customers — is still led by the decorated chef Shenarri Freeman. 111 East Seventh Street, between First Avenue and Avenue A

Elmhurst: New York City’s growing cadre of restaurants focused on Isaan, the northeast region of Thailand, now includes Zaab Zaab. Eater critic Robert Sietsema gave this Queens establishment an early visit and praised chef Aniwat Khotsopa’s menu with lesser-seen dishes that incorporate offal, roast duck, plenty of herbs, and a generous dose of fish sauce. 76-04 Woodside Avenue, at 76th Street

Midtown: Brazilian and Portuguese restaurant Ipanema is making a comeback in Midtown’s Little Brazil after initially shutting down during the pandemic. The main dining room is still under construction, but in the meantime, an all-day cafe called Bica has opened in the front of the shop, according to a representative. The cafe, run by Per Se alum Alejandra Nicolon, showcases Brazilian and Portuguese baked goods including cheesy pão de queijo and the egg custard tarts pastel de nata. 3 West 36th Street, near Sixth Avenue

Nolita: Daisuke Nakazawa’s new sake bar, Saito, won’t be as difficult to get into as his high-end omakase restaurant Sushi Nakazawa in the West Village. For one, there are more seats with room for 18 people in the dining room and a forthcoming bar with 10 seats, according to a representative. The head chef here is Daniel Tun Win, whose seafood-centric menu includes a sashimi of the day, an uni tasting, and toro tartare with caviar to complement a selection of 60 sakes available by the glass and bottle. 72 Kenmare Street, between Mulberry and Mott streets

Nolita: The hitmaking group behind Kimika and Wayla have added Wan Wan, a stylish Thai and Chinese restaurant, to the fold. Bangkok-born chef Tom Naumsuwan has put together a menu of regional Thai dishes — including moo tod nam pla, or fried pork belly glazed in fish sauce; and yum hoi, or crispy scallop tempura — influenced by Chinese immigration in the country, according to a representative. 209 Mulberry Street, near Spring Street

Penn Station: A trio of high-tech coffee shops called About Time Coffee debuted across the city in recent weeks. Customers can order all the expected coffee drinks, which are prepared by a machine in about 60 seconds. Hot drinks are served in paper cups and iced drinks are dispensed into recyclable aluminum cans. The chain also runs shops in Gramercy and Midtown, and more locations are forthcoming, according to a spokesperson. 355 Seventh Avenue, at West 30th Street

Soho: A new Champagne bar, Champers Social Club, has opened inside of a party store called Feste, according to a representative. The New York Times reports that in addition to bubbles, a snack menu — collaborated on with Milu’s Connie Chung — includes deviled eggs, chicken liver mousse, and more bites. 39½ Crosby Street, at Broome Street

Williamsburg: After closing down its original Bed-Stuy location during the pandemic, it appears Fan Fried Rice Bar, a casual spot serving, as the name suggests, fried rice, has reopened in Williamsburg. 740 Driggs Avenue, at South Second Street

Williamsburg: Famed Philly chef Michael Solomonov has returned to New York City with rooftop hangout Laser Wolf at the top of the Hoxton hotel. The skewer shop — a more casual offshoot to Solomonov’s acclaimed, upscale Israeli restaurant Zahav — is an expansion of an existing restaurant in Philadelphia. 97 Wythe Avenue, between North Ninth and 10th streets

Williamsburg: Time Out New York reports that a new sandwich shop, Mission Sandwich Social, has launched. The new spot serves twelve sandwiches, made using Dutch crunch bread, a crunchy style of bread popular in San Francisco. Mission Sandwich Social is owned by Brian Tsao, an alum of clubstaurant Beauty & Essex. 326 Bedford Avenue, at South Second Street