Hit Los Angeles Spot Gjelina Is Opening Its Long-Awaited NYC Restaurant This Summer

Gjelina, a hip Los Angeles restaurant lauded for its vegetable-centric menu, has long teased opening a New York City outpost at 45 Bond Street, between Bowery and Lafayette Street. Now, according to an Instagram post from the business, Gjelina NY is eyeing a late summer 2022 opening.

In 2016, it was reported that Gjelina owners Travis Lett, Fran Cemaj, and Shelley Armistead would be collaborating with the Spotted Pig’s Ken Friedman and April Bloomfield on the expansion of Gjelina to Noho. Two years, and a Spotted Pig sexual harassment scandal later, the building’s landlord stated that the project was still on but Friedman and Bloomfield’s involvement had been scrapped. At the time, the 45 Bond Street spot was planned for two stories, including a ground floor with more than 1,700 square feet of space. The property’s landlord also shared with Eater in 2018 that the Gjelina team had opened an upstate farm in Rhinebeck, New York, to supply to the Noho project.

Gjelina did not respond to multiple requests for comment and it was not immediately clear which owners would be involved with the New York expansion (in 2019, Lett left Gjelina). From the looks of their Instagram post, it appears the team is still looking for a head chef, in addition to several managerial positions.

Bed-Stuy coffee staple Brown Butter is opening a creamery

Brown Butter, a beloved Bed-Stuy coffee shop, announced in an Instagram post this week that it is expanding with a new gelato spot. The team tells Eater that Brown Butter Creamery is set to open in a few weeks, at 375 Tompkins Avenue, at Putnam Avenue — just two blocks from their coffee neighborhood hangout.

A former Di An Di chef is taking over 70 Forsyth Street

Ha’s Đặc Biệt, the acclaimed, roving Vietnamese pop-up, has ended their residency at 70 Forsyth Street, near Hester Street. Now, another Vietnamese pop-up, Mắm, will hold court in the space, starting in late May, according to the team. Mắm is run by Jerald Head, an alum of the now-closed An Choi and Greenpoint’s Di An Di, alongside his wife Nhung Dao Head. The team tells Eater they expect to be in the space through at least the end of summer.

After closing earlier this year, Buka has relocated in the neighborhood

Buka, a Nigerian restaurant that had been in Clinton Hill for 13 years, closed in March. At the time, one of the city’s most lauded West African restaurants, had promised it would be relocating. Now, the business has announced on Instagram that it will relaunch at 1111 Fulton Street, at Claver Place, just a few blocks down from the original. It’s set to reopen “soon,” according to the post.