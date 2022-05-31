Will NYC’s Impending Foie Gras Ban Be Overturned? Some Chefs Hope So

The city’s foie gras ban is set to take effect in November — but NYC chefs who favor the fine-dining staple aren’t reworking their menus just yet. The New York Post reports that chefs including Marco Moreira of French spot Tocqueville in Union Square are holding out hope that the incoming policy will be overturned before the deadline is reached at the end of the year. Two upstate farms also recently filed a lawsuit attempting to stop the foie gras ban, stating that they’d have to lay off “hundreds of workers” if the law is upheld. Ariane Daguin, the founder of upscale meat purveyor D’Artagnan, tells the publication that the lawsuits are “a very good sign” that the ban may be reversed. The regulation was originally enacted in late 2019 as part of a larger animal welfare bill package in NYC.

Union Square stalwart Ennju is shutting down

The fast-casual Japanese restaurant, known as one of the best spots to grab a quick meal near Union Square, is closing its doors next month. Its last day is June 29, according to its website.

An acclaimed East Village pizzeria relocates

Luzzo’s, a respected Italian pizzeria known for slinging puffy Neapolitan pies, has relocated from its nearly 20-year-old home on First Avenue to more modern digs at the corner of Avenue B and East Second Street, according to EV Grieve.

You don’t have to leave the train station for one of the best meals in the Hamptons

The New York Post has called it: The hottest restaurant out east this summer is Little Gull, a sunny lunch spot located inside an LIRR station at the Remsenburg-Speonk stop.