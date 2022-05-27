Brooklyn’s Favorite Underground Cheese Cave Closes With a Pop-Up

Crown Finish Caves is calling it quits after eight years. The underground cheese aging facility announced the closure in an email to customers on Thursday, writing that it would be ceasing operations at the Nassau Brewery plant in Crown Heights, where it’s been aging its cheeses in tunnels originally created for fermenting and cooling beer since 2014. The business will be closing out with a final cheese sale this afternoon, in-person at 925 Bergen Street, near Franklin Avenue, from 12 to 5. p.m., and online, while supplies last.

What these Chinatown business owners think of Dimes Square

Hell Gate offers an astute contribution to the ongoing discourse around Dimes Square, the easternmost end of Canal Street anchored by trendy restaurants and bars like Clandestino, Cervo’s, and Dimes. The publication asked three Chinatown business owners, including one located next door to Dimes, what they think of the “neighborhood.” None had heard of it.

New York is getting an upscale ‘Indian omakase’ spot

Musaafer, an Indian omakase spot that opened its first location in Houston in 2020, is headed to 131-135 Duane Street, near Church Street, in 2023, Tribeca Citizen reports. The restaurant found fans at the Houston Chronicle for its omakase-style menu that highlights dishes from across the Indian subcontinent.

A new bar replaces a popular Greenpoint hangout

Greenpoint welcomed its newest bar this week. According to Greenpointers, Little Rascal opened at 130 Franklin Street, near Milton Street, on Thursday, taking over a space that was most recently occupied by Magazine, an unpretentious hangout infused with New Orleans flair. The owners of Little Rascal run a Middle Eastern restaurant of the same name in Nolita.