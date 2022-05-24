Shuttered Cocktail Bar Angel’s Share Returns for the Summer as a Pop-Up ‘Speakeasy’

Angel’s Share — the 30-year-old, pioneering East Village cocktail bar that shut down in March — is temporarily returning to the city. The New York Times reports that the bar will be popping up at Hotel Eventi, located at 851 Sixth Avenue, near West 30th Street, from June 1 through early September. The pop-up will take place in a speakeasy-like setting, with drinks from the original menu and an entrance located behind an unmarked door in the hotel’s cocktail bar. According to the Times, the pop-up is a precursor to owner Erina Yoshida bringing back Angel’s Share permanently “sometime this fall,” although no further details were disclosed.

Alert: Empanada Mama reportedly expanding in Manhattan

One of the best empanada shops — and late-night hangouts — in Manhattan is reportedly expanding to the East Village. EV Grieve reports that Empanada Mama appears to be taking over the former Papaya Dog space, at the corner of East 14th Street and First Avenue. If the rumors are true, this will be Empanada Mama’s fourth location in NYC.

A master French chocolatier sets up shop in Soho

Chocolates, macarons, ice creams, and coffee drinks are all up for grabs at this fancy new retail shop from Thierry Atlan, a certified French master chocolatier. The boutique, located at 436 West Broadway, near Prince Street, opens on Wednesday.

Inflation comes for NYC’s beloved nutcrackers

The bootleg cocktails are now going for $15 apiece, up from $5 or $10 in previous years, according to the New York Post.