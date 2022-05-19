American Express Comping $1,400 Noma Pop-Up Dinners Is the Chef Worship We Don’t Need

American Express announced last month that Noma, one of the world’s most sought-after tables, would come to Brooklyn for five nights from May 16 to 20. Resy made its bookings exclusively available to American Express’s top-tier cardholders, who might pay anywhere from $450 to $5,000 per year in membership fees. Dinner tickets ran $700 per person, with a two-person minimum.

Chef René Redzepi was set to host the entire series. But then something predictable happened: the chef tested positive for COVID, meaning he wouldn’t be present for any of this week’s dinners. During a Tuesday night meal, per the New York Times, the tasting kicked off with an “apologetic” welcoming video from Redzepi — and then American Express went even further. It announced that all of Noma’s pop-up meals would be free, which is the type of thing that happens after, say, you get norovirus after a bad meal, not when Taylor Swift isn’t around for that meet-and-greet at the end of a concert. Accordingly, I have a few questions about American Express’s decision and the people eating there: