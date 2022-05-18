 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Buzzy Scallion Pancake Burrito Pop-Up Is Opening Its Own Spot in a New Manhattan Food Hall

Plus, a new bookstore bar is heading to Soho — and more intel

by Emma Orlow
Two hands hold two halves of a burrito over a light wooden cutting board.
The fan-favorite scallion pancake burritos.
Forsyth Fire Escape

Forsyth Fire Escape, a pop-up born last summer from Chinatown residents Isabel Lee and Luis Fernandez, is getting a permanent home for its buzzy scallion pancake burritos. Forsyth Fire Escape initially made a name for itself by delivering its wait-listed burritos to customers in a bucket lowered from, yes, a Chinatown fire escape. They later started working out of the kitchen at a nearby bodega. But, come summer, fans can head to Olly Olly Market, a new food hall opening in Chelsea, to find scallion pancake burritos. The market — located at 601 West 26th Street, near 12th Avenue — also includes offshoots from the team behind Filipino spot Flip Sigi as well as Korean fine dining establishment Joomak Banjum.

The Forsyth Fire Escape team tells Eater that they plan to continue on at the bodega, albeit with less frequency, in addition to their forthcoming headquarters at Olly Olly Market.

A pop-up is headed to new East Village Vietnamese coffee shop Le Phin

On Sunday, May 22, Thao Bui, a longtime former employee of Beyond Sushi, is bringing her Vietnamese cooking to Le Phin, under the name Ăn Xôi. Bui will be making sticky rice with char siu pork, chicken liver pate, and soy sauce quail eggs — doused in scallion oil with fried shallots — plus pickled cucumbers and carrots, alongside Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk. The takeout-only event runs from noon until 3 p.m. at 259 East 10th Street, near First Avenue. Pre-orders are available on the Ăn Xôi website.

Another bookstore bar is coming to Manhattan

According to local publication What Now New York, Bibliotheque, a bookstore that plans to offer coffee, snacks, beer, and wine, is headed to 54 Mercer Street, near Broome Street, in Soho. No opening date has been set. When it opens, Bibliotheque will join the increasing trend of hybrid bookstore bars, such as the East Village’s Book Club and Chinatown’s new Yu and Me Books.

Sexy cakes are a growing market in NYC (and elsewhere around the country)

See them for yourself.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

Filed under:

NYC ‘Strongly Recommends’ Masking In Public Indoor Settings Again

By Erika Adams

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

By Eater Staff

Manhattan Lost One of Its Best Upscale Lunch Deals During the Pandemic

By Ryan Sutton

The Shop Behind Instagram’s Famed Rainbow Bagel Shutters — and More Closings

By Emma Orlow

Filed under:

The Hit-Making Duo Behind Crown Shy and Saga to Part Ways

By Luke Fortney

A Nautical-Themed Bar Sails Into Manhattan With Kool-Aid Cocktails — and More Openings

By Eater Staff

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world