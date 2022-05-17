NYC ‘Strongly Recommends’ Masking In Public Indoor Settings Again

City health officials “strongly recommended” this week that New Yorkers start wearing medical-grade masks again in public indoor settings, including offices, grocery stores, and restaurants when not actively eating or drinking. The recommendation, backed by Mayor Eric Adams, comes in response to rising COVID-19 cases in NYC, according to the New York Times. Adams is not ready to roll out a mask mandate again at this point, the Times reports, but he has said that he “is watching the situation closely.”

How Staten Island restaurants are faring two years into the pandemic

SILive.com checks in with nearly two dozen restaurants across Staten Island to see how the businesses have been navigating the pandemic. Two years in, customers are filling seats and booking parties again, owners say, but the rising cost of goods and staff shortages continue to pose a challenge.

We all scream for...

Davey’s Ice Cream, a nearly decade-old East Village staple, has reopened in the neighborhood after shutting down its original location in in March. The crowd-favorite ice cream shop is now located at 309 East Ninth Street, between First and Second avenues, EV Grieve reports.

Please, just let your paying customers be

Restaurant dress codes are — unfortunately — becoming more popular across the country, according to the New York Times, despite the discriminatory nature of the practice.