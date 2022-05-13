The Hit-Making Duo Behind Crown Shy and Saga to Part Ways

Roughly three years after James Kent and Jeff Katz opened Crown Shy, a stylish Michelin-starred restaurant in the Financial District, the acclaimed restaurateurs are parting ways. Terms of the split are still being negotiated, but Kent and Katz will likely divvy up ownership of their shared restaurants by address, according to a spokesperson for the pair.

Under one proposal, Kent would own and operate Crown Shy, tasting menu spot Saga, and rooftop cocktail bar Overstory — all of which are located in the same 64-story building in the Financial District — while Del Posto alum Katz would oversee Mel’s, a wood-fired pizzeria in the former Del Posto space, along with the other projects the restaurateur plans to open there. No employees would be laid off as a result of the split, the spokesperson says.

Neither the restaurateurs or the spokesperson cited a reason for the split, but Kent and Katz separately claimed that the breakup was amicable. “It’s not particularly dramatic, to be honest,” Katz said in a statement to Eater. “We still support each other as great friends, and the restaurants will continue to operate as New Yorkers know them now.”

Superiority Burger rears its head

The rumors are true. Sort of. Superiority Burger will return in limited form at its new East Village address later this month, serving salads and ice creams twice weekly starting on May 30. The restaurant announced the comeback over Instagram on Thursday evening — and didn’t mince words: “No burgers, no beans, no baldor, no bread, nothing cooked,” the post states. “The ovens won’t get turned on because they don’t work anyway.” Superiority Burger will operate Mondays from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

A Greek Jewish festival returns to the Lower East Side

A festival highlighting Greek Jewish culture and food will return to the Lower East Side this weekend for its seventh season. The Greek Jewish Festival, as its called, is put on by the neighborhood’s Kehila Kedosha Janina synagogue and museum and will include homemade Greek food and pastries along with performances. Festivities run from 12 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 outside of Kehila Kedosha Janina at 280 Broome Street, near Allen Street.

Long live the New York piano bar

The piano bar is apparently back, and the thing New Yorkers want more than anything else? A cover of Vanessa Carlton’s breakout single ‘A Thousand Miles.’ “I’ll bust out Vanessa Carlton’s ‘A Thousand Miles’ at the Nines, and the whole room starts singing,” Sam Behr, a musician who plays at the Nines and Bar Nine in Manhattan, tells the New York Times. The publication has rounded up a full list of piano bars across the borough here.