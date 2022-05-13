 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Shop Behind Instagram’s Famed Rainbow Bagel Shutters — and More Closings

A regularly updated roundup of closed restaurants in New York City

by Emma Orlow
A bagel buttered and cut in half, with a rainbow pattern on its convex surfaces.
The Bagel Shop inspired many rainbow copycats, such as the one pictured above.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to close their doors. More than 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher, and will likely take months or even years to assess.

Below, Eater is documenting the city’s permanent restaurant closures, including the Bagel Store and Ayurveda Cafe. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at tips@eater.com. This post will be updated regularly.

May 13

Park Slope: The Bagel Store, known for its rainbow bagel that went viral in 2016 and inspiring many copycats, has shuttered. The Bagel Store’s Instagram bio lists the reason being related to “health concerns.” According to the Brooklyn Paper, Scot Rossillo trademarked the the rainbow bagel name, which he had been making for nearly two decades before it started trending on the internet. The store experienced highs and lows ever since Rossillo’s bagel struck social media fame: The original shop located on Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg temporarily closed when demand was overwhelming. Then in 2019, Rossillo’s store was seized for $900,000 in unpaid taxes. During the pandemic, he moved the Bagel Store to the current Park Slope location.

Upper West Side: Indian restaurant Aryurveda Cafe, known for its set vegetarian menus, closed earlier in May, according to Westside Rag.

Upper West Side: The latest NYC diner to closet is Olympic Flame Diner, according to the ILovetheUpperWestside.com. It had been in the area for more than 30 years. The diner, started by Greek immigrant Vasilios “Bill” Katsanos, had reportedly just renewed its liquor license in March 2022. No reason was listed for the closure and Google marks it as permanently shuttered.

