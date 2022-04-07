One of Brooklyn’s Most Popular Bakeries Is Opening an Outpost in Prospect Park

One of the city’s best new bakeries is headed to Prospect Park this year. Winner, the hit Park Slope bakery known to completely sell out by early afternoon most days, will offer baked goods, sandwiches, and picnic meals from the Prospect Park Picnic House, at 40 West Drive, through December, according to an announcement from the Prospect Park Alliance. The bakery will start with a couple of hours each day until Memorial Day, when it will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. An opening date has yet to be announced.

The Prospect Park outpost is the latest in a series of expansions from Winner owner Daniel Eddy. Last fall, the former Rebelle chef opened an outdoor restaurant and wine bar next door to his Park Slope bakery, and in January, Patch reported that Winner planned to open a second location in Crown Heights, although Eddy tells Eater that deal is still being negotiated. More recently, Winner started selling its popular pastries from Clinton Hill cafe Prima.

A Louisiana fast food chain is headed to Noho

Louisiana’s Raising Cane’s is headed to New York City with another location. The fast food chain, known for its Texas toast and fried chicken fingers, has signed a 20-year lease at 10 Astor Place, at Lafayette Street, in Noho, Commercial Observer reports. It’s the latest in a series of expansions from the fast food company, which has 600 locations nationwide and recently announced plans to open 100 more in 2022. In February, Raising Cane’s put up signage on a storefront at 44th Street and Broadway in Times Square.

In Crown Heights, an acclaimed restaurant braces for change

Grub Street follows chef Eric See this week, the owner of New Mexican restaurant Ursula, which is currently in the running for the James Beard Foundation’s best new restaurant award. The chef talks future plans — indoor dining, dinner service, a menu with elk and bison — as he prepares to relocate to a new home after two years at 724 Sterling Place, near Bedford Avenue, in Crown Heights.

Mayor Eric Adams dines with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo

As New York lawmakers negotiated a state budget on Tuesday evening, Mayor Eric Adams was spotted dining out with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (yes, again) in Midtown. The New York Post reports that the pair convened at Daniel Boulud’s Le Pavillion for a fancy night out to the dismay of some state lawmakers, who were disappointed to see Adams hobnobbing with the disgraced former governor.