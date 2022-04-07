More than two years into the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants across the city continue to open their doors, sometimes because their concepts could be adapted to the new normal, but more often because their owners saw no other choice but to forge ahead. Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including a flagship location for the Migrant Kitchen, a family-run Taiwanese restaurant called Blessing, and a burger revival at Mia Marie’s.

Here's a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in March.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

April 7

Astoria: A new coffee shop called Elevenses has opened in Queens’ World Artisan Market, according to GiveMeAstoria.com. The bakery specializes in pastries such as a strawberry and almond muffin, cardamom bun, and cheese-filled croissants. 31-05 35th Avenue, near 31st Street

Bushwick: A sprawling, bi-level bar and club dubbed No Aloha has landed in the neighborhood. Bushwick Daily reports that the neon-accented space includes a DJ booth, stages on both floors, and six bathrooms featuring art curated by a seasonal rotation of artists. A pizzeria, Bootsie’s Pizza, has also opened on the premises. 17 Ingraham Street, between Morgan Avenue and Bogart Street

Carroll Gardens: Named after the Italian word for aroma, Aromi is firing up with ten different wood-fired pizzas, the Infatuation shares. Appetizers included fried calamari, salmon croquettes, and meatballs with garlic bread. 552 Court Street, near West 9th Street

East Williamsburg: A new Taiwanese restaurant called Blessing debuted in Brooklyn, according to Food Beast. The menu lists the Taiwanese pork dish lu rou fan, and steamed taro or custard buns, among the offerings. In addition, there are a few Japanese items on the menu, like an eel bowl with sushi rice and a chicken curry, as well as a few off-menu specials. Shaved ice will be added in the summer. According to the publication, Blessing is run by a couple who are in their ‘70s. After living in Brooklyn for 40 years, this is their first restaurant. 216 Humboldt Street, near Scholes Street

Flatiron: Carrot Express, a salad and smoothie chain hailing from South Florida, has opened its first location in New York City, according to a representative. Carrot Express first launched in Miami Beach back in 1993 from owner Mario Laufer, and now counts 16 locations along the East Coast. 18 West 23rd Street, near Fifth Avenue

Greenpoint: Coffee chain 787 Coffee, known for sourcing all of its coffee from Puerto Rico, has opened its first outpost in Brooklyn, according to Greenpointers. This is the company’s fifteenth location in NYC. 211 McGuinness Boulevard, between Calyer Street and Greenpoint Avenue

Greenpoint: The city’s collection of Halal food businesses continues to grow with this casual new restaurant in north Brooklyn. According to Greenpointers, Jewels Grill sells gyros, kebabs, and other Mediterranean fare, along with burgers and cheesesteaks, according to Greenpointers. 185 Norman Ave, at Jewel Street

Kensington: Café Fés, a restaurant specializing in Moroccan fare and margaritas, opened its doors last month, bringing chicken kebabs, lamb tagine, and merguez to the northern edge of Kensington. The restaurant has an eye for mezcal and tequila, which appear in a half-dozen margaritas — infused with everything from coconut to elderflower — and flights. 709 Church Avenue, near East 7th Street

Ridgewood: A new restaurant has sprouted in the former home of local burger favorite Onderdonk & Sons, Bushwick Daily reports. Mia Marie’s, from owner Manuel Torres, still has a burger on the menu, although its vibe is “more Red Robin than Greenpoint,” according to the publication. 566 Onderdonk Avenue, at Menahan Street

Upper West Side: Family-run Mexican restaurant Homemade Taqueria has opened its first Manhattan outpost, the West Side Rag reports. The restaurant serves burritos, tacos, nachos, quesadillas, and more. Owners Hilario and Felicita Morales run over a dozen outposts of the taqueria throughout Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island. 99 Columbus Avenue, between 109th and 110th streets

Upper West Side: Earlier this week, the Migrant Kitchen opened its biggest location yet on the Upper West Side, owner Nasser Jaber tells Eater. The restaurant will continue to serve its popular, fast casual Arab and Latin dishes alongside a bigger menu that includes a Palestinian twist on the New York bagel (kaak bread with smoked salmon and labne cream cheese), a zaatar brioche, and empanadas with Armenian cheese. 157 Columbus Avenue, at West 67th Street

West Village: A new French spot called Mino Brasserie has opened with staples like steak frites and croque monsieur, according to the Infatuation. 225 West 12th Street, near Greenwich Avenue