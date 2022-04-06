99 Ranch Market, the Nation’s Largest Asian Grocer, Is Opening Its First New York Store

99 Ranch Market, said to be the largest Asian grocery chain in the country, will open its its first New York outpost on Saturday, April 9, according the Real Deal. The new, 45,000-square-foot supermarket — stocked with thousands of Asian grocery staples and a food court — will be located at the Samanea New York mall in Westbury, Long Island. The first store opened in Southern California in 1984 by Taiwanese immigrant Roger Chen and to date has 56 stores across the United States, including an outpost in New Jersey and several around California, where it is headquartered.

Lambs Club has replaced celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian

Food Network star Geoffrey Zakarian split ways with the Lambs Club last fall. Now, according to the New York Times, Michael White, formerly of the restaurant group behind Marea and Osteria Morini, will take over the celebrity magnet as its new executive chef. White told the Times that he sees the new gig as an opportunity to try his hand at something not “strictly Italian.”

Brooklyn’s underground cheese cave is bringing back its pop-ups

After a pandemic hiatus, Crown Finish Caves, the Crown Heights underground cheese finishing cave (yes, that’s a thing), is reopening its doors for pop-ups, according to a representative. For the month of April, Crown Finish will host a weekly event for customers to sample cheese, in partnership with local producers, at its 925 Bergen Street, near Franklin Avenue space. Crown Finish’s next event is with salumi brand La Salumina, on Friday, April 8 — from 3 to 6 p.m. — and there will be a raclette machine.

Chef Alan Delgado heads to wine bar Sauced this week

Alan Delgado, behind one NYC’s most buzzy burrito pop-ups (and formally of upscale Brooklyn Mexican spots Xilonen and Oxomoco), is heading to wine bar Sauced this month. According to a representative, starting April 9 through 29, Delgado will serve dishes like seared halloumi with salsa macha, shrimp tostada with dill mayo, and a snapper aguachile with chile crunch. Sauced is located at 331 Bedford Avenue, near South Third Street, in Williamsburg.

A GoFundMe launches for victim of attack outside of an Elmhurst pizzeria

Last week, Eater reported that a GoFundMe was circulating for the owners of Louie’s Pizzeria in Elmhurst, Queens, who were injured after trying to stop an attack outside of their business. At the time, the GoFundMe page stated that the organizer could not find information about the victim to help get them aid. Now, a GoFundMe has launched for the victim, Eun Hee Chang, to help with medical bills related to her attack.