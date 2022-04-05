Acclaimed NYC Cocktail Bar the Dead Rabbit Plans National Expansion

The Dead Rabbit is taking its famed Irish coffees on the road. The New York Times reports that the acclaimed bar — which, for what rankings are worth, once nabbed the top spot in World’s 50 Best Bars, plus a litany of other awards — is eyeing new outposts in New Orleans, Louisiana; Austin, Texas; and an offshoot called Hazel and Apple in Charleston, South Carolina.

The first to open will be Hazel and Apple, a 270-seat space that includes a pub room, cocktail bar, and outdoor bar, that is slated for a late 2022 debut. The 170-seat New Orleans bar, located in the French Quarter, is scheduled to open in early 2023, and the Austin spot will open later that year. The Dead Rabbit’s two founders are splitting to focus on either sides of the business, according to the Times: Co-founder Jack McGarry is leading the main Dead Rabbit expansion and co-founder Sean Muldoon is moving to Charleston along with beverage director Jillian Vose to head up Hazel and Apple.

Amid the shuffle, the Dead Rabbit itself is going through some rebranding. Its longstanding mascot, a comic book rabbit-man with glowing red eyes, will be retired as the bar expands, the Times reports.

Sweets chain Bake Culture expands in the East Village

Taiwan-based bakery Bake Culture is expanding its NYC presence, EVGrieve reports. The bake shop is bringing its egg tarts and fruit cakes to the East Village, where it is opening at 22 St. Mark’s Place, between Second and Third avenues. The chain also has locations on the Bowery and in Flushing, and a Staten Island spot is coming soon according to its website.

A weed-infused Lower East Side pizzeria opens on 4/20

A weed-infused pizzeria on the Lower East Side is throwing open its doors on April 20, according to Commercial Observer. Run by Chris Barrett, Stoned Pizza — located at 302 Broome Street, near Forsyth Street — stocks $50 to $60 pies made with pot, plus an assortment of appetizers and desserts.

Nightclub in Brooklyn hit by suspected arson attack

Bushwick’s Rash Bar was hit by a suspected arson attack on Sunday night. In an Instagram post, the nightclub alleged that a person entered the bar and poured gasoline on the floor, “causing an explosion that set the bar in flames.” Two people were treated at a hospital for injuries, and are in stable condition, according to the post. A GoFundMe to support those affected has been launched here.