Shake Shack and Una Pizza Napoletana to Sling Collab SmokeShack Pizzas in Madison Square Park

Two months after Una Pizza Napoletana’s long-awaited NYC reopening, the famed pizza spot is teaming up with Danny Meyer’s hip burger shop Shake Shack for a two-day collaboration at the chain’s original Madison Square Park digs. For two nights only — May 4 and 5 — the burger shop and the obsessive pizzaiolo Anthony Mangieri are collaborating on a set, three-course menu for outdoor dining at the park that includes a spring crudite, a SmokeShack pizza that takes its cues from Shake Shack’s bacon and cherry pepper-strewn SmokeShack cheeseburger, and a Neapolitan dessert, according to a representative. Shake Shack wines and Italian natural wines from Una Pizza Napoletana are also on deck. Tickets are $75 per person and are available here.

Chipotle worker claims she was fired due to union activity

A Chipotle worker at a Flushing location of the chain claims that she was fired for leading efforts to unionize, the City reports. This is not the first time that the burrito chain — where workers have been trying to unionize for years — has been accused of targeting NYC employees active with unionization efforts, or who speak out against poor working conditions at the restaurants. A former Washington Heights employee was fired after attending a rally last October, and another worker saw his hours drastically reduced “after a disagreement with management,” according to the City.

NYC legislators want to raise the minimum wage

Six years after the city’s $15 minimum wage was signed into law — a historic push that was started by a group of fast-food workers — local legislators are ready to reset the bar. Bronx assemblymember Latoya Joyner and state senator Jessica Ramos have proposed a bill to gradually raise the minimum wage to $20 an hour by 2025, according to the Bronx Times.

A Rockaway Beach icon lives on

In a very satisfying handoff, the owners of Rockaway Beach institution Connolly’s have sold the 60-year-old bar to the owners of nearby Locals Surf School, Mike Reinhardt and Mike Kololyan. “Connolly’s is NOT being knocked down and turned into condos, no we are not changing a thing inside the bar, yes we will be open for nights again, and most importantly, YES we still will be serving Connolly’s famous frozens,” Reinhardt said in a Facebook post announcing the news.