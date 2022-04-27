City Winery Is Taking Over the Former Great Northern Food Hall in Grand Central

Wine bar-slash-entertainment venue City Winery is launching a splashy, sprawling operation inside of transit hub Grand Central Terminal, according to Gothamist. The new 15,888-square-foot outpost will include a full-service restaurant, a bar, and to-go options all tucked inside Vanderbilt Hall, where the Nordic food-focused Great Northern Food Hall once stood. No opening date has been set yet. According to the publication, this is City Winery’s fourth outpost in New York and 13th nationwide.

A new restaurant is opening in the former Breslin space

In 2021, chef April Bloomfield left gastropub the Breslin, and, later that summer, the spot inside of the Nomad Ace Hotel quietly flipped to a venue called Breslin Burger. Now, the New York Times has the scoop that the former Breslin Burger space will be taken over by Markus Glocker, an alum of Bâtard and Augustine. The new restaurant, set to open this summer at the hotel, will be an Austrian and French restaurant called Koloman.

Bad Habit ice cream is hosting a May pop-up in Greenpoint

Jesse Merchant Zuñiga and Javier Zuñiga, the couple behind pandemic-era hit ice cream brand Bad Habit, are hosting a two-day pop-up on May 1 and 2 at Fulgurances, Laundromat, according to the Greenpoint restaurant’s Instagram post. Reservations are now open for the $50 prix fixe menu that includes dishes like bone marrow toast with oro blanco and plantains. The couple is using the pop-up as a chance to pilot dishes ahead of their forthcoming combination bar and ice cream spot, Caleta, that pulls from Zuñiga’s Venezuelan roots. Takeaway ice cream will also be available during the pop-up.

Speed dating is back, baby

According to the New York Times, buzzy start-ups like Ambyr Club are reviving speed dating events — now with an extensive vetting process and in some cases, a $60 application fee plus an added $150 for admission — for NYC singles looking for an alternative to dating apps. Events are hosted at sceney bars like Primo’s in Tribeca, and Ray’s on the Lower East Side.