Can’t Get Into Eleven Madison Park? Order a $150 Vegan Meal Kit.

Roughly a year after Daniel Humm rocked the fine dining world with his announcement that Eleven Madison Park would pivot to an all-vegan menu, the renowned chef is doubling down on meatless cooking with a new delivery meal kit business. Humm announced on Tuesday morning the debut of Eleven Madison Home, a weekly subscription service delivering vegan meals and snacks from the restaurant.

The starting price for subscriptions is $150, for a small box that claims to feed one, with a $285 larger option for two. The menu changes weekly, but includes one meal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with a soup, a snack, and some produce — enough food for “one day” of vegan eating. The first box includes whole grain oatmeal with rhubarb compote, a celery root salad sandwich on focaccia, and bake-at-home snickerdoodle cookies.

Local businesses are also getting in on the subscription service. Eleven Madison Park has partnered with local coffee roaster Devoción on a bag of $25 coffee beans that can be ordered a la carte, and there’s a $75 tacos al pastor kit for four made in partnership with Bushwick tortilleria Sobre Masa.

Chinatown’s open-air food festival returns

An open-air food and culture festival returns to Chinatown this spring under a new name. Chinatown Nights, from local group Think!Chinatown, launched out of Forsyth Plaza last fall as a way to support the neighborhood’s small business owners recovering from a slow year of business due to the pandemic. It’s returning for five nights total this spring and summer under a new name, Chinatown Night Market, starting with a night of art and food on Friday, May 20th. The lineup of food vendors currently includes Malaysian hit Kopitiam and Alimama dessert shop, and more vendors will be announced closer to the opening date.

A Buffalo food court changing ‘hundreds of lives’

Bon Appétit heads upstate this week to profile West Side Bazaar, a Buffalo, New York, food court that doubles as a talent incubator for immigrants, refugees, and longtime locals. The space, run by non-profit Westminster Economic Development Initiative, helps chefs secure microloans, establish credit, build a following, and amass the financial resources required to eventually open a brick-and-mortar business, according to the publication. There’s more than 120 restaurateurs waiting for their chance to open inside.

A well-known pizzeria expands in the East Village

East Village pizza shop Luzzo’s is expanding in the neighborhood. According to EV Grieve, restaurateur and pizza maker Michele Iuliano confirmed that he’s opening a second location of the pizzeria, known for its thin-crust Neapolitan pizzas and numerous nods from Michelin, at 15 Avenue B, at East Second Street. Luzzo’s opened its flagship pizzeria, also in the East Village, at 211 First Avenue, between 12th and 13th streets, in 2004.