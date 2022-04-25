State Officials Considering Whether to Allow Restaurants to Sell Weed-Infused Foods

State officials are reportedly considering whether to allow New York pizzerias and other restaurants to sell weed-infused foods, according to the New York Post. Aaron Ghitelman, a spokesperson for the New York Office of Cannabis Management, tells the publication that there’s been discussions — but no confirmed regulation or policy — around state food businesses applying for licenses that would allow them to sell infused foods to adult customers.

Nothing is set in stone, but it’s already that clear weed sales would be subject to restrictions. Based on current guidelines, weed-infused foods could only be sold to customers over the age of 21, while owners who obtain a license to sell cannabis would be prohibited from also having a liquor license, according to the Post.

Legal marijuana sales kicked off in New Jersey last week, but a representative for the National Cannabis Industry Association tells the Post that the organization isn’t aware of any state that has allowed food businesses to apply for weed-infused licenses. New York legalized recreational marijuana in 2021, and sales are slated to begin at local dispensaries later this year.

An annual food festival gets its start in Long Island City

The first annual East River International Food Festival is taking place at the Sound River Studios at Anable Basin on the waterfront in Long Island City on May 22. Organized by Queens Together, a network of Queens restaurants and community organizations, the event supports the borough’s restaurants and the public school-based food pantries of Zone 126, a non-profit operating in Astoria and Long Island City. A diverse lineup of vendors will serve up international dishes like Afghan sabzi, Bangladeshi biryani, Guyanese curry and roti, Mexican mole, Italian panini, and Thai papaya salad. — Caroline Shin, Eater contributor

The Bronx Night Market reopens for the season this week

Following the return of the Queens Night Market earlier this month, an all-day food festival in the Bronx has put a reopening date on the calendar. The Bronx Night Market, located at Fordham Plaza, will kick off its fifth season this Saturday, April 30th with Korean corn dogs, chicharron, smash burgers, and other street foods from more than 50 vendors. Admission is free, but attendees must RSVP ahead of time.

The East Village is getting a new bakery

A bakery with “Middle Eastern roots and Danish technique” is slated to open in the East Village. The neighborhood’s newest source for sourdough bread, called Librae, comes from Dona Murad, a Bahraini coffee roaster who runs a bakery and coffee shop in Bahrain, according to a spokesperson for the business. It’s set to open next month at 35 Cooper Square, at Sixth Street, in the former space of dessert shop Schmackary’s.