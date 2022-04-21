A new food hall is headed to Williamsburg this summer, taking over a space that formerly housed locations of acclaimed restaurants Di Fara and Corner Bistro. According to Crain’s New York Business, restaurateur Cameron Schur, who runs Manhattan nightlife spots Writing on the Wall and the Orchard Room, has signed a lease for a 9,000-square-foot space at 103 North Third Street, near Berry Street, in the former home of North 3rd Street Market, a splashy food hall that closed during the pandemic.

The new food hall, called Williamsburg Market, is going for a vibe that Schur describes as “French country farmhouse meets Brooklyn industrial,” but New Yorkers will have to wait until later this year to find out what that means. The space doesn’t open until late this summer, according to Crain’s, with 18 vendors that represent a mix of Manhattan and Brooklyn chefs and “young, hungry upstarts” who will make their debuts at the space.

Delivery workers celebrate new protections with bike tune-up

Los Deliveristas Unidos, a subset of local non-profit Worker’s Justice Project that demands better protections for delivery workers, is hosting a bike tune-up in City Hall Park, at Broadway and Chambers Street, this afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the group. From 12 to 5 p.m., delivery workers can receive free help with bike registration and brake and oil changes for their mopeds and e-bikes. The event is being held ahead of April 22, when a slew of new protections kick in for local couriers, including the ability to see a route before accepting a delivery and limit delivery distances.

An Italian restaurant launches a ‘dyke night’ for Bed-Stuy

Macosa Trattoria, a “simple yet elegant” Italian restaurant that opened in Bed-Stuy last spring, is hosting a “dyke night” next week, with hopes of running the event on a monthly basis. Co-owner Colin Hagendorf came up with the idea for the event, citing a lack of lesbian spaces in New York City right now. “There isn’t a good, low key, grown & sexy dyke night for us to go to,” Hagendorf wrote on Instagram. The pop-up with live music runs from 8 p.m. to midnight on Monday, April 25, and is free and open to the public — so long as straight people and men “don’t act foolish,” according to the Instagram post.

A new home for Korean corn dogs in the East Village

The East Village, already overflowing with Korean corn dogs, gets a new home for the cheese-filled, sugar-coated street snack this week. Texas-based restaurant chain Oh K-Dog, which has five locations across Manhattan and Queens, is the latest to open in the neighborhood with a storefront at 36 Saint Marks Place, between Second Avenue and Third avenues, EV Grieve reports. The new shop joins locations of Two Hands and Mochinut, nearby, which also sell the South Korean street food.