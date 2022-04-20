Chef Daniel Boulud Expands French Restaurant Empire With Beekman Hotel Opening

Last fall, celebrity chef Daniel Boulud confirmed that he would be taking over Augustine, restaurateur Keith McNally’s former hangout for Wall Street bigwigs. Now, more details have emerged: According to a representative, Boulud’s new spot inside the Financial District’s Beekman Hotel is an “informal” French restaurant called Le Gratin, inspired the chef’s hometown of Lyon, France. As the name suggests, the menu features several sweet and savory versions of baked gratin, such as one with pike mousse and mushrooms. The kitchen is led by executive chef Guillaume Ginther, an alum of Le Coq Rico and Restaurant Daniel. The restaurant opens at the Beekman Hotel on Friday, May 6.

Southeast Asian dessert spot Kuih Cafe heads to Brooklyn this weekend

Kuih Cafe, a dessert spot specializing in Southeast Asian kuih that opened in February 2020, will pop up at coffee shop newcomer Land to Sea this weekend. According to the the shop’s Instagram post, expect options like kuih with sweet pandan and one made from grated cassava and coconut. There will also be black sesame burnt cheesecake, as well as pandan cookies and cake. The pop-up will take place on Saturday and Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Land to Sea is located at 402 Graham Avenue, near Jackson Street, in Williamsburg.

Inside the red-sauce joint that’s a hub for Democratic Party elites

Grub Street steps inside Michael’s of Brooklyn, the longtime Sheepshead Bay Italian restaurant, where democratic powerhouses like Mayor Eric Adams, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and Attorney General Letitia James have been spotted.

Japanese favorite Okonomi returns for indoor service for the first time since the pandemic

Okonomi, of the city’s most lauded breakfast spots, and its nighttime counterpart Yuji Ramen, are returning for indoor service for the first time in the past two years, according to a representative. The menus for both breakfast and dinner have remained largely the same, with seafood-focused plates in the morning, and ramen at night. Starting this Friday customers can return to the Williamsburg restaurant located at 150 Ainslie Street, near Lorimer Street, from Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for daytime service, and from 6 to 10 p.m. for dinner. (On Friday and Saturday, closing time is 11 p.m.)